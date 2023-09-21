Dato Seiko and Mdu Tha Party for DStv Delicious Festival

MultiChoice Botswana plays significant role in connecting local talent to stages and experiences that impact their careers

GAZETTE REPORTER

In a historic turn of events, two talented artists, DJ Mduduzi ‘Mdu Tha Party’ Madzwamuse and RnB crooner Dato Seiko, have been booked to perform on stage alongside some of the world’s most acclaimed musical artists at this year’s DStv Delicious International Food & Music Festival.

They will be the first-ever Batswana to perform on stage at the two-day culinary and musical experience that is slated for the 23 and 24 September.

Dato Seiko

Fresh off the launch of her new hit song, “The Vow,” Dato Seiko will join the likes of American RnB great Maxwell, South Africa’s Joyous Celebration, Incognito on Day 2 of the festival when she hits the main stage at the Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit.

Said Dato Seiko, real name Katlego Ntirang: “The first song I ever learnt to sing was Maxwell’s ‘This Woman’s Work’ when I was in Standard One. He’s one of the artists who’ve taught me how to always put all my emotions into my performances.

“I couldn’t be happier to be the first live performing artist from Botswana to grace their main stage. Thank you to MultiChoice Botswana for always making way for creatives in Botswana outside of the country.”

Bots Top 5 host

Having just finished hosting Bots Top 5, a music video countdown show dedicated to Botswana music on Channel O, Mdu Tha Party’s 2023 has been filled with recognition and achievement for his amazing talent.

“To be invited to be on one of Africa’s biggest stages is a testament to not just my talent but to how big our dreams are as young African Creatives,” he said about the announcement of his name being added to the highly sought-after line-up.

“I believe I am worthy of a spot on the line-up. I’m ecstatic to be on par with the best DJs and musicians from all over the world. I am determined to make my supporters and my country proud and cannot wait to steal the show with the Blue, Black and White on my shoulders.”

Access to the opportunity

MultiChoice Botswana, which played a pivotal role in ensuring that both Dato Seiko and Mdu Tha Party are on the line-up, also shares in the young artists’ sheer excitement.

Said MultiChoice Botswana Head of Marketing, Thembile Legwaila: “We play a significant role in connecting our local talent to the stages and experiences that we know will have a significant impact on their careers.

“As a business committed to playing a role in growing the local creative industry, it is essential for us that we do all we can to see our stars rise on such platforms.

Tickets

“It is an absolute pleasure for us to be a part of these two individuals’ ever-rising journey to stardom and we look forward to being able to make even more contributions to more artists over time.”

Revellers will be entertained by headline artist Zakes Bantwini alongside Nigeria’s Tems and the classic socially-conscious hip-hop and soul group Arrested Development and others on the main stage.

Powered by LottoStar, tickets to the festival can be accessed through online ticketing platform, Ticketmaster. Batswana are urged to visit the ticketing website before the show gets sold out.