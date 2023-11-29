DJ Fresh, Miss Geekays and Lezozo are Hosts of the 12th BOMUs 

Being public-spirited, BOMU left it to ordinary Batswana to determine the categories of Best Female, Album of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best Group/Duo (BLURB)

GAZETTE REPORTER

It is official that DJ Fresh and Miss Geekays have been named as hosts of this year’s Botswana Musicians Union (BOMU) Music Awards.

The grandiose event that celebrates musical excellence annually is slated for 16 December at Royal Aria in Tlokweng where the entrepreneur, producer and one of Botswana’s most esteemed musical exports, Thato Sikwane aka DJ Fresh, will direct the proceedings of the 12th BOMU Awards that will be broadcast live on Btv from 8pm.

Music Beyond

He will do so alongside esteemed media personality and entrepreneur Khumo “Miss GeeKays” Kgwaadira and award-winning radio host Kedi ‘Lezozo’ Molosiwa

The theme for this year’s awards is “Music Beyond” and “Beyond Music” to encapsulate its stated aim of inspiring both established and emerging artists to create music that transcends the ordinary.

According to the organisers, the theme also signifies the entire journey leading up to the awards night, recognising and rewarding the essential contributors and the musicians.

Public engagement

The top six categories determined by the public include Best Female, Album of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best Group/Duo.

DJ Fresh has expressed his delight in being part of the 12th year celebration. “It is such an incredible honour to be trusted with such a mammoth task,” he said. “I look forward to being a part of what will be a historic awards ceremony.”

For BOMU president, Phemelo Lesokwane, the importance of nurturing and affirming musical artistry cannot be over-emphasised. “The BOMU Music Awards play a pivotal role in recognising and affirming the incredible talent within our country,” he said.

Bigger and better

“This year’s event promises to be bigger and better, and we are thrilled to have partnered with Events Lab, a local events and production company, to execute a stellar programme leading up to the main event.”

Partners like the Department of Broadcasting Services (DBS) will seal everything to deliver an event to remember and ensure that all the excitement reaches all corners of the country.

Having been involved in big productions (both regional and continental), it is impossible to underestimate the expertise and experience of the department that runs Btv.

“When we received the proposal and the plan from BOMU and Events Lab, we bought into the vision,” said Joel Thuto, the General Manager of Btv. “And as broadcasters, we promise a world-class production.”