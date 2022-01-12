DJ Izzy gives away the Botswana Youth Awards prize

GAZETTE REPORTER

Media professional and creative entrepreneur Tshepang ‘DJ Izzy’ Motsisi has announced that he is giving away all the prize money he received during the recently held 5th annual Botswana Youth Awards.

Motsisi was a nominee in the Best Youth in Creative Arts alongside other creatives. After walking away with prize money of P3, 000, he has decided to plough it back into the industry. The year 2022 will see the DJ grow into an author as he recently penned a book set for release during the first quarter of 2022.

“I have been asking myself how the book cover should look like but winning this award has inspired me to open up the book cover art design to competition,” said the disc jockey.

Young creatives who fall within the youth bracket of 18-35 years of age have been allowed to design a book cover to stand a chance to walk away with a minimum of P3, 000. Motsisi is also challenging corporates to pledge more money, which will all be paid directly to the graphic designer with the best work. The creative arts industry is arguably the hardest hit by COVID-19 and such relief goes a long way.

“Despite the fact that the pandemic has affected us greatly, I am proud to still be part of an industry that is one of the contributors of our economy. As you may already be aware, according to the Economic Contribution of Copyright Industries in Botswana report of 2019. The copyright industries contribute 5.46% of Botswana’s GDP,” said Motsisi.

The DJ Izzy book cover design competition is open from Monday 10/01/22 at 1200hrs to Thursday 24/01/22 at 1200hrs.

However, the DJ did not get into details of the book stating that he will reveal more about it upon the release of its cover. He only shared the brief of the competition on his social media accounts. He joins local icons such as Berry Heart and Tomeletso Seeretsi who have previously released books.