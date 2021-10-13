DJ Lamiez’s first gig in BW to empower women artists

Music festival to have all-female lineup

GOSEGO MOTSUMI

The first gig in Botswana by South Africa’s most sought-after music artist, DJ Lamiez Holworthy, will have an all-female lineup, Time Out has established.

Styled “Biker Shorts and Sneakers,” the festival is organised by Exzozo Entertainment and is slated for 17 October at Notwane Lifestyle Club in Gaborone. “DJ Lamiez is a true inspiration for women in the music and DJ industry in South Africa and across borders,” said organiser of the show, Godwin “Exotic” Sebina.

“She is also a master of all her crafts as she presents a show called ‘Live Amp’ on SABC 1, is a radio personality with Metro FM, a fashion icon and a successful DJ and music artist. This is why we were inspired to bring her for our first show after the industry’s reopening. This will also be her first time performing here.”

Although the popular SA deejay has been in the music industry for a decade, the month of October marks a new journey for her with the release of her highly-anticipated debut hit single titled “Sthokoze” that features The Lowkeys & Drip Gogo. The new song has catapulted the DJ’s fame to greater heights.

“It took me so long to release my own music for a number of reasons,” DJ Lamiez said. “Now I am finally ready to share my gratitude, who I am and my journey. All that is yet to come in the best way I know how – through music.”

The festival will be making history on the local music scene by featuring an all-female lineup after years local female artists seeking a spot at the table in the male-dominated field. Lady K, DJ Rudo, DJ Jenezel, Roses & Shades DJs and Girly Mosweu of “Girly o Diboudy” fame are some of the names on the lineup.

Girly has won Best Female Single at the Yarona FM Music Awards (YAMAs) recently and has released a new single, “Mawalawala,” featuring Vanessa “Nessa” Nkele.

Said the promoter, Exotic: “I wanted to empower women in our industry with this show. This goes to prove that our female artists are equally capable because most times they are looked down upon and sidelined. The dress code for the show of biker shorts and sneakers is derived from the trending dress code in the fashion streets. I want women to dress freely without intimidation.”

The promoter added that it feels good to be back to live events but emphasised the importance of observing COVID-19 protocols. “We have all been looking forward to getting back to work and now want to revive our industry and nurse it back to shape,” he said.