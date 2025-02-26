Donald Molosi Honoured as Africa’s Outstanding Professional

Molosi will travel to Banjul, the Gambia for the 4th Africa Outstanding Professionals Awards where he will receive the accolade that recognises his acting and global consultancy work in a grand red-carpet gala on 25 March

In a prestigious honour that celebrates excellence across the continent, multi-award-winning actor, filmmaker and global consultant Donald Molosi has been named Outstanding Professional in Africa 2025.

The announcement that has cemented Molosi’s place among Africa’s most accomplished professionals was made last week by the Gambia-based Africa Outstanding Professionals Awards.

Molosi will travel to Banjul, the Gambia in March for the 4th Africa Outstanding Professionals Awards, where he will receive the accolade in a grand red-carpet gala on 25 March 2025.

Remarkable impact

He will be joined by his team from CattlePost Films, the production company behind his latest critically-acclaimed project.

The award is in recognition of Molosi’s remarkable impact, not just in acting but also in global consultancy. “Africa is waking up to her excellence,” Molosi told Time Out.

His latest film as a producer, Partly Cloudy & Hot, was certified Oscar-qualifying in Atlanta, Georgia last year, a milestone for Botswana’s film industry.

“This massive award…”

“I am grateful to accept this massive award from the Gambia,” said Molosi. “I appreciate that the Gambia recognises my work in acting as well as in global consultancy.”

His acting credentials include roles in major international productions such as Green Zone (2007) alongside Matt Damon and A United Kingdom (2015) opposite Rosamund Pike.

Beyond film, he is a published author of books, among them Dear Upright African (2019), We Are All Blue (2016), and Gambit (2014).

Taiwan’s 100th anniversary

Molosi’s influence extends far beyond the arts. Over the years, he has played a critical role in shaping national narratives and celebrations.

He was the lead consultant for Uganda’s 50th independence anniversary in 2012 and was headhunted by President Ma of Taiwan to assist in the country’s 100th anniversary as a republic in 2011.

He is currently leading a similar project in Trinidad and Tobago, continuing his legacy of international impact.

Africa’s wealth of talent

The Africa Outstanding Professionals Awards celebrate individuals who have demonstrated extraordinary capability and accomplishment in their fields.

By recognising excellence across socio-economic sectors, the initiative enhances Africa’s global competitiveness and highlights the continent’s wealth of talent.