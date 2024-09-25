Dr Thanolo Set To Step Into Mpule’s Shoes

Medical doctor, model and beauty queen crowned Miss Universe Botswana 2024

Aims to repeat the 1999 feat when Mpule ushered Botswana into the 21st Century as Miss Universe

GOSEGO MOTSUMI

A medical doctor by profession, Dr Thanolo Keutlwile has proven she can transition from the hospital halls to the runway seamlessly.

The 28-year-old from Thamaga was crowned Miss Universe Botswana 2024 over the weekend at the Gaborone International Convention Center (GICC) following a 10-year hiatus for the prestigious pageant.

Thanolo wowed the judges and the audience alike with her natural beauty, grace on the catwalk, and sharp intellect.

First Princess honours went to Leila Anderson while Sebaga Manyapetsa became Second Princess.

“We need to redefine our story”

During the finale, Thanolo – who was dressed by local fashion brand Delayna Scott – had to answer the question: “With Botswana’s natural beauty in diamonds, arts and culture, how can we use beauty to drive our international marketing campaign, particularly as we aim for middle-high-income status by 2036?”

In her astute response, the queen enunciated: “We need to redefine our story and tell it to the world with confidence. Our biggest marketer is beauty, and as a Miss Universe brand ambassador, I would amplify our diamond story, showcasing our unique heritage.”

A trail of beauty titles

Her response fortified the status of the medic as not only a beauty but a strategic thinker eager to represent Botswana on the global stage.

Thanolo’s journey to the crown is marked by hard work and versatility. A Miss Botswana 2021 finalist, she also earned the titles of Best National Model in 2019 and Best Model at Fashion Without Borders in 2018.

Her international impact was reaffirmed when she won Miss Africa Golden and was crowned Miss Popularity in Nigeria in 2022/23.

Balancing her modelling career with her medical profession, she has consistently shown that she can excel in both realms, making her victory all the more impressive.

In Mpule’s footsteps

Botswana last won the Miss Universe crown in 1999, when Mpule Kwelagobe became a national icon. While many had hoped Mpule would appear at this year’s finale, she instead hosted a workshop for the finalists, providing them with invaluable guidance on using the Miss Universe platform to share their stories and make an impact.

The Minister of Youth, Gender, Sports, and Culture, Tumiso Rakgare, reminded the audience at the finale of the pride that Mpule brought to Botswana and expressed confidence that Thanolo can follow in her footsteps. “Our aim is to return to Miss Universe and make us proud again.”

Eyes on Mexico

Thanolo’s next stop is Mexico City, Mexico where she will represent Botswana in the 73rd Miss Universe pageant on 16 November. There she will stand among the world’s most stunning and accomplished women, aiming to emerge ahead all of them to bring the crown back to Botswana.

Batswana, though critical of the finale’s poor organisation, are united in their enthusiasm and hope for the new queen, who is set to step into Mpule’s shoes and make her mark on the world stage.

