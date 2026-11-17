From a visually impaired local comedian marking a decade in stand-up to a Ugandan pioneer reinventing silent comedy, HICOFEST is proving that laughter speaks every language.

GOSEGO MOTSUMI

Comedy is having its own continental moment in Gaborone. For one night, eight African nations will trade cultural differences for punchlines as the Heavyweights International Comedy Festival (HICOFEST) celebrates its 12th edition, with a bigger idea than simply making Botswana laugh: building an African comedy community that travels beyond borders.

Under the theme “Bridging Cultures, One Joke at a Time”, the November 19 show at Oasis Hotel Gaborone brings together 15 comedians from Botswana, Eswatini, Kenya, Lesotho, South Africa, Uganda, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

But beyond the impressive passport collection, two headliners make this edition particularly interesting.

FROM FIRST-TIMER TO HEAVYWEIGHT

For Thapelo Malani, this is a full-circle moment. He first took to the HICOFEST stage in 2016, and returns a decade later as one of the festival’s headliners.

Visually impaired and raised in Maitengwe, Malani has built a comedy career that has taken him to eight African countries. His journey is also a reminder that talent does not need perfect circumstances to command an international stage.

THE MAN MAKING SILENCE FUNNY

Uganda’s Okello Okello brings a different kind of innovation. The comedian introduced silent comedy to Uganda through Comedy Black Friday in 2019, a format in which audiences listen to performers through headphones.

The concept has since evolved to include live sign-language interpretation, opening the experience to deaf audiences. His appearance alongside Malani also continues a relationship built through previous performances in Kampala.

MORE THAN A NIGHT OF JOKES

HICOFEST’s real currency may be the connections it creates. Over 11 editions, it has welcomed comedians from 16 countries and attracted more than 5,000 festival-goers. Its exchange culture has also seen Botswana performers invited to festivals across the continent.

This year’s local contingent includes Lebo English, Mawee, Re Kunde, Maatla Ephraim Basha and OD Brooks, who will host.

As events coordinator Gaolatlhe Kediemetse puts it, the promise is a fresh line-up and entertainment from beginning to end.

“We have had tremendous support for our past shows from both the public and the media alike. We are thankful for our venue sponsor Oasis Gaborone Hotel and our transportation partners. We promise a truly enjoyable, relaxing and funny event with this production,” he said.

Tickets start at P200 single and P300 double, available through Webtickets and Spar outlets. The show starts at 8pm.

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