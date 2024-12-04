Express Yourself Fashion Gala 2.0 This Weekend

GAZETTE REPORTER

The stage is set for the highly-anticipated Express Yourself Fashion Gala 2.0 that will be hosted by Collections By BK Proctor at the Grand Palm Hotel, Casino and Convention Resort this Saturday 7 December 2024.

After the success of last year’s inaugural event that was hailed as one of the best fashion showcases in Botswana, the creative director and mastermind behind the brand, BK Proctor, has promised an even bigger and more spectacular affair for this year.

“We’ve worked tirelessly for over six months to ensure that this year’s event surpasses all expectations,” he said in an interview.

Icy sophistication

“Our goal is to not only showcase our latest collections but to also create an experience that blends fashion, music and elegance in a way that has never been seen before.”

The theme for this year’s gala, Frosty Elegance, promises to take the audience on a journey where sleek, polished aesthetic meet icy sophistication.

“Frosty Elegance is about blending cool, invigorating elegance with the warmth of the summer season,” BK Proctor added. “We want to evoke a feeling of luxury that is at once timeless and contemporary.”

Star-studded

But it’s not just about fashion. The evening will also feature a star-studded lineup of performers that will keep the energy flowing throughout the night.

Expect to see 2005 Face of Nokia Winner Kaone Kario, former Big Brother Africa contestant and broadcaster Oneal Africa, songstress Mpho Sebina, and music sensations Vee Mampeezy, Team Distant, Baxon, Veezo View, and more.

Chef Gustos will also be in the mix alongside a host of other local talent like Priscilla Khan, Chokoma, Ban T, and the dynamic Mafitlhakgosi Dance Group.

Fashion-forward gifts

“This event isn’t just a fashion show but is also a celebration of Botswana’s creative spirit,” said BK Proctor. “We’ve brought together a fantastic lineup of performers and creatives to make sure that every element of the night is something special.”

With an array of exciting performances, fashion-forward apparel gifts and delectable finger foods, this is an event you won’t want to miss. The gala will kick off at 6pm at the Grand Palm, setting the stage for an unforgettable night of style, music and luxury.