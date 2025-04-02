Fare Thee Well, Anicia

While the farewell marked the end of Anicia’s reign as Miss Botswana, it also signified the beginning of her next chapter of representing Botswana at Miss World 2025

GOSEGO MOTSUMI

The Miss Botswana Organisation bid a heartfelt farewell to Anicia Gaothusi at an elegant Prize Giving Dinner held at Protea by Marriott Gaborone last week.

The evening was a tribute to her impactful reign, celebrating her journey as Miss Botswana 2024 and honouring the contributions of her fellow titleholders.

Queen of Unity

With grace and gratitude, Anicia reflected on what has been a transformative year that was more than just beauty but one filled with purpose.

Affectionately known as Queen of Unity, Anicia’s reign was defined by her unwavering commitment to bringing people together. Her Beauty With a Purpose (BWAP) project, Lights, focused on primary healthcare education, ensuring that Batswana had access to essential health knowledge.

The Director of Miss Botswana Organisation, Ben Raletsatsi, reminisced about the moment of her crowning, recalling how Miss World founder, Julia Morley, personally commended the choice. “She said, ‘I nailed it,’” he said.

For Anicia, the experience was life-changing. “It’s been a truly incredible journey – a dream come true that has groomed me into the woman that I am today,” she said. “I have learnt that pageantry is not about being beautiful but about serving your community and fulfilling your purpose.”

Enter Ruth Thomas

The farewell dinner was not only about Anicia but also her princesses, Halle Hirschfeld and Sebaga Manyapetsa, who were celebrated for their contributions. The 1st Princess Hirschfeld received P60,000 while the 2nd Princess Manyapetsa received P40,000.

The evening also welcomed the newly crowned Miss Botswana 2025, Ruth Thomas, along with her princesses Selwana Motsemeng and Girlie Kookilwe, symbolising the seamless transition of the crown and continuous legacy of excellence in Botswana’s pageantry.

A harvest of rewards

Anicia’s journey as Miss Botswana came with significant rewards, reflecting the Miss Botswana Organisation’s commitment to supporting its titleholders. She received:

A brand-new and insured Polo Vivo (2025 model) with a 3-year motor plan;

P138,000 in monthly stipends of P11,500 per month;

A Miss World Preparation Package valued at over P700,000, covering her Miss World journey, BWAP project, and video productions; and

A custom wardrobe and styling support, with top designers and premium materials procured;

This extensive support was made possible through collaborations with Botswana Tourism Organisation, Botswana National Youth Council, Lucara Botswana, and the Miss Botswana Organisation along with generous third-party sponsors.

The Blue for Anicia

One of the evening’s highlights was the unveiling of The Blue for Anicia, a limited-edition luxury handbag collection designed to raise funds for Anicia’s Lights Foundation.

Created in collaboration with Miss World South Africa Director, Carol Bower, the bags were handcrafted from ethically sourced Burmese python, fully compliant with the UN Convention on Endangered Species.

At the auction, Lucara Botswana contributed P50,000 while another buyer secured a piece for P10,000, raising P60,000 in total. With six more bags available, the initiative continues to invite supporters to invest in both luxury and a meaningful cause.

The world stage beckons

While this farewell marked the end of Anicia’s reign as Miss Botswana, it also signified the beginning of her next chapter representing Botswana at Miss World 2025 in Telangana, India from 7 to 31 May.

With robust support from Miss Botswana Organisation and Batswana at large, Anicia is poised to shine on the world’s biggest pageant platform.