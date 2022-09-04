Fresh Mixes at Prelude to Kulture Sunsets Gig

Early bird double tickets are currently going for P800

GOSEGO MOTSUMI

As a prelude to the much-awaited Kulture event that will feature iconic Black Coffee later this year, Kulture Events Management Company staged the first Kulture Sunsets gig in Gabs last Friday.

Hosted at Sunset Bar Protea Hotel by Marriott Gaborone Masa Square, the gig featured fresh mixes from house hit maker DJ Fresh, Chymamusique, Shawn Lee and Micardo.

Patrons delighted

The main act of the night, DJ Fresh, who has taken a little break from his regular work as a radio presenter, played familiar tunes that delighted patrons who turned up in their numbers.

Botswana’s most visible export to South Africa’s cultural sphere, DJ Fresh revealed that he continues to make new music every day for his sets.

“The truth is I only know what I am going to play when I arrive at a gig,” he said. “You have to read what was played before you and the room, so I normally pay attention to that. I don’t just plan a set and play it when I arrive because a party is a nuance and I think DJs need to read the nuances of the party and not just throw anything at people.

You need to read what their mood is and where you want to take the party during your time slot before jumping on set.”

‘Being a DJ is a science’

The house music sensation who will join Black Coffee at the main event, said being a DJ is a science of taking people on an emotional journey.

“I have been doing this since Form 1 because I understand that I must give people value for money and they must go on a journey. If you do this, you put yourself in people’s hearts and souls forever.”

Main gig

The main music show is slated for 12 November at the Grand Aria Stadium in Tlokweng. The highly-anticipated show will be headlined by one of Africa’s biggest and most successful DJs, Black Coffee, who will be joined by local artists Han C, Bekzin Terris, Dato Seiko, Cassper The DJ, Shawn Lee, PH, Mpho Sebina and Benny T.

In a previous interview, event organiser Thato Mochipisi revealed that they have partnered with Yarona FM for a 30-minute slot where two artists or vocalists battle it out every Friday and the winner secures a slot in the show’s main line-up.

Listeners get to vote and artists who make up the line-up are announced weekly.

“The early bird ticket Phase One has been closed,” Mochipisi said. “We now have an early bird double ticket priced at P800 only for August.”