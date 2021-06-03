“Friends: The Reunion” premiers in sub-Saharan Africa

The series has won Emmys for Outstanding Comedy and for series stars Jennifer Aniston and Lisa Kudrow

The highly-anticipated American comedy series, “Friends: The Reunion,” premiered in sub-Saharan Africa last Sunday (30 May) on M-Net exclusive to DStv and is now available on streaming service Showmax from Monday 31 May 2021.

“Friends” stars Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer return ???? to the iconic comedy’s original soundstage, Stage 24, on the Warner Bros. Studio lot in Burbank for a real-life unscripted celebration of the popular show.

“Friends: The Reunion” featured a variety of special guest appearances, including David Beckham, Justin Bieber, BTS, James Corden, Cindy Crawford, Cara Delevingne, Lady Gaga, Elliott Gould, Kit Harington, Larry Hankin, Mindy Kaling, Thomas Lennon, Christina Pickles, Tom Selleck, James Michael Tyler, Maggie Wheeler, Reese Witherspoon and Malala Yousafzai.

Ben Winston directed the special and executive produced along with “Friends” executive producers Kevin Bright, Marta Kauffman and David Crane. The special hails from Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Warner Horizon, Fulwell 73 Productions and Bright/Kauffman/Crane Productions.

Aniston, Cox, Kudrow, LeBlanc, Perry, and Schwimmer executive produced the special. Emma Conway, James Longman and Stacey Thomas-Muir co-executive produced.

“Friends” remains one of television’s most beloved series. One of the highest-rated shows on television in its original network run, the series still remains a perennial go-to in syndication and on streaming services where it continues to be a smash hit worldwide.

A favourite among critics and fans alike throughout its 10-season run, “Friends” not only won the Emmy for Outstanding Comedy series but also garnered Emmy Awards for series stars Jennifer Aniston and Lisa Kudrow.

From Warner Bros. Television, “Friend” follows the lives and loves of a close-knit group of friends living in New York City: siblings Ross (David Schwimmer) and Monica Geller (Courteney Cox), along with friends Chandler Bing (Matthew Perry), Phoebe Buffay (Lisa Kudrow), Joey Tribbiani (Matt LeBlanc) and Rachel Green (Jennifer Aniston).

“Friends” was created by David Crane and Marta Kauffman, who executive produced the series with Kevin Bright through Bright/Kauffman/Crane Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television.