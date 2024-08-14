GIMC: A Decade of Cultural Celebration and Community Empowerment

Now a movement, GIMC is marking its 10th anniversary by taking its commitment to social impact to new heights where education and public libraries are in focus. Staff Writer GOSEGO MOTSUMI reports

The Gaborone International Music and Culture Week (GIMC) is not just another festival but a movement that has been making waves since its inception in 2014.

As it celebrates its 10th anniversary this year, GIMC stands as a beacon of cultural celebration and social responsibility that is deeply embedded in the communities it serves.

Over the years, GIMC has transcended its role as a festival, becoming a champion of social and community investment. It has dedicated resources to uplift small and medium-sized enterprises, particularly those owned by women and youth, while also advocating for positive social change through the arts.

2024 a milestone year

As GIMC marks its 10th anniversary, it is taking its commitment to social impact to new heights. This year, the festival has identified Botswana Public Library Service and education as key areas of focus.

In line with Botswana’s goal of becoming a knowledge-based economy, GIMC will donate tablets to 10 public libraries across the country. The initiative kicked off with a donation to the public library in Gaborone last week where people can now access these devices for research and study purposes.

“This donation marks the beginning of a series of contributions that will continue throughout the year, ensuring that knowledge and information are accessible to all,” said GIMC founder, Fish Pabalinga, at the donation.

Tablets for libraries

GIMC recognises the power of collaboration in driving social change. The festival is extending an open invitation to individuals and companies who share its vision to join in the project of donating tablets to public libraries across Botswana.

GIMC is eager to work with like-minded organisations to continue making a positive impact on communities that need it most.

As GIMC 2024 kicks off on 30 August and runs through to 7 September, the festival promises an unforgettable lineup of events, from fitness and aerobics to jazz, comedy, poetry and more.

Something for everyone

This year, GIMC has curated a roster of some of the best performers and artists to ensure that there is something for everyone. “We are going to ensure that this year’s shows are better than the ones we previously had,” Pabalinga said. “We plan these events well in advance to ensure that we give our patrons their money’s worth.

“We curate events that bring joy to people because mental health is a big issue these days and these events allow people to relax. Every artist looks forward to performing at this event that has grown locally and regionally.”