GRIEF, GROWTH AND A GLOBAL GLOW-UP

From heartbreaking farewells to global breakthroughs, 2025 was a defining year that reshaped Botswana’s creative and cultural landscape

GOSEGO MOTSUMI

As the curtain falls on 2025, Botswana’s lifestyle and creative landscape stands defined by powerful contrasts — profound loss, historic investment, and an unmistakable global rise.

A NATION PAUSES TO MOURN

The year’s most seismic moment came with the passing of celebrated musician Atlasaone Molemogi, fondly known as A.T.I., who died after a brief hospitalisation. Tributes flooded in from fans, artists, and leaders who described him as both an entertainer and a cultural force whose music inspired unity and courage. His burial in Lerala became a deeply symbolic farewell.

The music fraternity was further shaken in July by the tragic death of My Star 2012 winner Sharon Sibonge, and weeks earlier by the loss of Kwasakwasa legend Jeff Matheatau, whose songs remain woven into Botswana’s cultural memory.

A GAME-CHANGING INVESTMENT

Against the backdrop of grief came a defining policy shift. In his State of the Nation Address, President Duma Boko announced a P200 million allocation from the Alcohol Levy Fund to support creative content, a monumental leap from the previous P2 million. The announcement ignited optimism across music, film, comedy, and the arts fraternity, reframing creativity as a pillar of economic diversification and youth empowerment.

BOTSWANA TAKES THE WORLD STAGE

Botswana’s artistry resonated far beyond its borders. Mophato Dance Theatre secured fourth place at the World Dance Festival finals in South Korea, affirming the country’s cultural depth through movement. In London, Amantle Brown performed at the Billboard Global Power Players events as Billboard Africa officially launched, while celebrated musicians Han-C and Dato Seiko represented the nation at the Billboard Africa Power Players Vol. 1 in Johannesburg.

Meanwhile, Samantha Mogwe joined the Recording Academy as a GRAMMY voting member, only the second Motswana to do so after local songbird Mpho Sebina.

FASHION, BEAUTY AND BOLD MOVES

Création Botswana redefined fashion entrepreneurship, supporting 28 designers nationwide and sending eight established designers on a learning expedition to France. Locally, Nora Cosmetics re-launched with its inclusive 15 Faces of Botswana campaign and a flagship store at Molapo Crossing, turning beauty into a statement of identity and access.

STAGES, VOICES AND HEALING

While the Stanbic Bank Music and Lifestyle Festival set a new benchmark for immersive experiences, Dato Seiko also staged a successful show, The Healing Point. Chokoma’s one-man spectacle was another notable success, and with the launch of Hey Choral Choir, Botswana’s stages pulsed with creativity, reflection, and renewal.