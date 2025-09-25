Heaven on Earth Book Launch

Central to the book is the K.I.N.G.D.O.M. Blueprint, a seven-part guide that explores who God is, why human beings were created, and how they can step into divine authority

GAZETTE REPORTER

First-time author Katlego Kgosi Odubeng will launch her debut book, Heaven on Earth, on 5 October 2025.

Published by Poeticblood Publishers, the book draws from her personal journey of burnout and rediscovery, offering what she calls a blueprint for transformation rooted in the message of the Kingdom.

Odubeng describes Heaven on Earth as more than a Christian title, positioning it as a framework for readers to reclaim identity, peace, power and purpose.

SPIRITUALLY UNFULFILLED

Central to the book is the K.I.N.G.D.O.M. Blueprint, a seven-part guide that explores who God is, why human beings were created, and how they can step into divine authority.

“My hope is that every reader will never see their faith the same way again,” Odubeng told Time Out, adding that the book challenges ritual and routine in favour of a living, practical faith.

Speaking about her inspiration, Odubeng shared that she wrote the book after years of serving in church life while feeling spiritually unfulfilled. A single verse, “Repent, for the Kingdom of Heaven is at hand,” shifted her understanding of faith.

PEACE, POWER AND PURPOSE

“I discovered that Jesus didn’t come to start another religion but came to reintroduce a Kingdom,” she said. “In that Kingdom, I found the peace, power and purpose that I had been searching for for my whole life.”

Beyond authorship, Odubeng is a public health practitioner who bridges science and scripture. She views true health as more than the absence of disease, advocating for holistic well-being across mental, social, physical and spiritual dimensions.

Her professional and spiritual pursuits converge on her belief that transformation at an individual level fuels lasting public health. Odubeng said her different roles as a teacher, a mother, and a community leader enrich her writing with authenticity and relatability.

Entry tickets to the official launch of Heaven on Earth on 5 October 2025 and copies of the book are available through Odubeng’s social media platforms or by contacting her directly at +267 72 436 679.