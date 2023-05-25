“Hey Nyeenaah” Leads Grand Relaunch of Cloud 9 Night Club

GAZETTE REPORTER

Situated at Gaborone’s Block 6, one of the capital’s most popular entertainment venues, Cloud 9 Night Club, is set to make a dazzling comeback under new management led by social media personality, Theo “Hey Nyeenaah” Bome.

Free entry, booze on credit and sanitary pads in ladies’ bathrooms are just some of the new features that revelers can expect at the club.

With unwavering commitment to revitalising the city’s nightlife scene, HEY Nyeenaah aims to redefine the clubbing experience and reclaim Cloud 9’s status as a premier hotspot for party enthusiasts and is fully aware of the competition for revellers posed by the likes of ‘Déjà Vu’ and United Lounge, also at Block 6.

Pulsating beats

Known for its pulsating beats, electrifying atmosphere, and stylish ambiance, Cloud 9 has been falling below expectations that led to loss of patronage over time.

Discerning clientele

With Hey Nyeenaah superintending things there now, the club will be expected to return to its former glory and even surpass it by offering an elevated experience that caters to the diverse tastes and preferences of its discerning clientele.

The nightlife aficionado brings a fresh perspective to the venue where his keen eye for detail and deep understanding of the city’s evolving entertainment landscape should turn things around.

This is because he plans to introduce innovative concepts, cutting-edge technologies, and top-notch service that will leave patrons craving for more. “We are going to sell alcohol on credit,” he said during the club’s relaunch recently.

Sanitary pads

“We will update more on this as time goes on. We have also decided to tighten security both inside and at the parking because we prioritise the safety of our clients. Ladies can expect to find free sanitary pads in the bathrooms. I promise that we are going to redefine the city’s entertainment.”

Hey Nyeenaah added that Cloud 9 will bring a lineup of internationally renowned DJs and live acts to Gabs. With pulsating electronic beats and soulful melodies, the club aims to provide a diverse and dynamic soundtrack that will keep the dance floor alive until the early hours of the morning.

“Cloud 9 will also host themed nights, special events and collaborations with local artists to further enhance its offerings and celebrate Gaborone’s vibrant arts scene,” he said.

“I must also note that revellers will not be charged to enter the club from now on, it will be free of charge.”