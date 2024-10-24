Hotwire Celebrates Double Win at Global Business and PRISM Awards

GAZETTE REPORTER

Hotwire has been awarded Best Public Affairs & Communications Firm 2024 – Botswana at the prestigious eighth annual Global Business Awards.

This recognition further solidifies the position of Hotwire, – which is part of the esteemed Hotwire Family of Brands – as a leader in the public relations, public affairs, and reputation management landscape in Botswana, and is making its mark across the continent.

Innovation and excellence

Each year, Corporate Vision’s Global Business Awards honours companies across all sectors that showcase exceptional innovation, ethical practices, and sustained growth.

This year’s awards focused on recognising organisations that have overcome modern-day business challenges and set new benchmarks for success.

The Global Business Awards 2024 is merit-based and is judged by a dedicated Research and Judging team rather than factors like turnover or votes.

Through the PRISM of Diversity

In addition to the Global Business Award, Hotwire recently earned a Bronze Award at the 2024 PRISM Awards in Cape Town, South Africa for its outstanding work on the Wilderness Botswana Inaugural Local Suppliers Expo.

This was Hotwire’s first time participating at the PRISMs, hosted by the Public Relations Institute of Southern Africa (PRISA). Hotwire won within the B2B Diversity & Inclusion category.

Taazima Kala, General Manager and Chief Consultant of Hotwire, expressed her pride in these accomplishments in a statement.

Driving purposeful change

“Winning the Best Public Affairs and Communications Firm at the Global Business Awards is a testament to the dedication of our team and the trust our clients place in us,” she said.

“It’s an honour to also be recognised on a regional stage at the PRISMs for our innovative work in promoting local suppliers in Botswana.”

Known for delivering impactful communication strategies, Hotwire continues to raise the bar for excellence in a rapidly evolving industry.

Crafting authentic narratives

For nearly 20 years, the company has built a reputation for crafting authentic narratives and fostering strong relationships with key stakeholders.

As a proudly Botswana-born business, Hotwire remains committed to excellence, driving results for its clients across both public and private sectors.