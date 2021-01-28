Hyper realism takes centre stage in Sefako’s art pieces

His drawings have caught the eye of Dr. Malaki Tshipayagae, William Last KRM and South African actor Hungani Ndlovu

GOSEGO MOTSUMI

Fiercely passionate about art, 23-year old Martin Sefako continues to forge a reputation with his hyper-realistic drawings that mix realism with painstaking attention to detail. This fine artist is willing to spend whatever length of time it takes to create hyper-realistic pencil drawings that share the same amount of detail as high-resolution photography.

“I fell in love with art since the day I learned to hold a pencil,” says the UB student of architecture in an interview. “My talent was recognized at home and later in pre-school by my teachers. My passion has ever since been nurtured by support from family, hence I later did art as a subject at junior and senior secondary schools, passing it with flying colours.”

Sefako’s work focuses on portraits in pursuit of achieving hyper-realistic pencil drawings in which faces loom large as his favourite subject. He says this is because every person has their own story and capturing the person and their emotions in a drawing is a wonderful experience to be a part of. Apart from faces, other human forms and figures add to his repertoire.

“Making these types of drawing requires time and skill and the challenge of creating them on paper is an enjoyable process that I often get lost in,” Sefako notes.

The young man finds art is also therapeutic, and so he resorts to it whenever he needs someone to turn to. His pencil strokes bring him joy, especially when he tries new mediums and techniques. Sefako’s inspiration comes from people who support him, especially friends, family, fans and his fellow artists.

“Whenever someone speaks about how he inspires them, I become inspired to work more and to keep on drawing,” he says. “But like any other profession, drawing has challenges of time, resources and reception. The key to it is to trust the process and to always do your best.”

The response from Batswana and the world has been the best kind for the fine artist. Due to his support among Batswana, Sefako’s drawings have reached the likes of Dr. Malaki Tshipayagae and comedian and rapper William Last KRM here at home and impressed South African actor Hungani Ndlovu, to mention a few.

Commenting on the support he enjoys, the Mahalapye native says the youth sometimes fail to see the potential in art, which holds development of art back. “Parents should support their children’s passions from a young age because that passion can turn to be their future,” Sefako says. “I encourage all fine artists to do their best.”