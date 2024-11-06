“I Will Never Leave the Entertainment Space”- PP

Returns to BEPA presidency this week after election loss

I am still a member of the BDP working for our comeback in 2029

GOSEGO MOTSUMI

Gilbert Seagile has been a fixture in Botswana’s entertainment industry for decades.

Better known as PP, this veteran music promoter, artist manager and president of the Botswana Entertainment Promoters Association (BEPA) recently ventured into politics, running for a council seat in the Gaborone Bonnington North Constituency under the Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) ticket.

Although he lost to Umbrella for Democratic Change’s Khumo Sebereko, Seagile’s commitment to the entertainment world, which he considers his “personal business”, remains steadfast.

“I will never leave entertainment”

Reflecting on his journey, Seagile shared that his dedication to the arts has never wavered. “I have never said I will leave entertainment,” he stated.

He added that while his political aspirations were about serving people, his love for entertainment is deeply personal. For Seagile, the creative industry is not just a job; it is a lifelong calling.

Even if he had won the elections, he said, he would have continued his work in entertainment. “The creative industry is a person’s talent and there is no how I can leave my talent,” he asserted.

Back to business

Following his unsuccessful electoral run, Seagile is excited to be returning to his role at BEPA. His ‘sabbatical’ allowed him to focus on politics but he is now ready to return to the entertainment scene.

Gaborone has been recognised as an entertainment hub, and Seagile believes the council needed his voice to support this vision. “I felt that the council needs me more than I need it,” he said, confident in his decision to return to the industry that has always been close to his heart.

Inspired by political legends

With his focus now back on entertainment, he is preparing for one of his signature events, the annual “City Lights” festival that is scheduled for 31 December at the Gaborone CBD.

The event has become a staple celebration, drawing in crowds from across Botswana. For Seagile, the festival is not only an opportunity to showcase local talent but is also a celebration of resilience and community, a perfect reflection of his unwavering commitment to the arts.

Seagile’s foray into politics is rooted in early inspiration. Growing up in Selebi-Phikwe, he admired political giants like Daniel Kwelagobe, Nelson Mandela and Chris Hani.

Politically motivated

These leaders motivated him to want to make a difference, sparking a desire to serve that would later lead him into political candidacy. Their impact remains with him, influencing his work both in politics and in the creative sector.

“I am still a member of the BDP working for our comeback in 2029,” he said.