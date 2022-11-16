I WON’T BE ADVOCATING FOR DOMKRAG – KAST

Rapper and businessman speaks on his recent presidential appointment to a Sports and Creative Arts Sub-Committee that prompted much fallout

GOSEGO MOTSUMI

After taking considerable fallout for accepting an offer from President Mokgweetsi Masisi to serve on the Sports and Creative Arts Sub-Committee last week, rapper and businessman Tshepiso ‘Kast’ Molapisi says the opportunity presents a chance for him to continue to advocate for the creative industry.

In an interview with Time Out last week, the artist maintained that while he is a longstanding member of the ruling Botswana Democratic Party (BDP), he will not be its advocate through his new appointment.

Admits nature of appointment

“In all fairness, it is a political appointment and I understand people’s concerns,” Kast said. “However, I took time to think about it and chose a stand as a critical-minded individual.

“For me, this appointment is like getting a seat at the decision-making table. I have always wanted to see change in the creative space, and this position presents a chance for me to make the changes I have always wanted to see.”

Backlash

Kast’s letter of appointment went viral on social media and prompted considerable backlash whose thrust was that he ought to stay away from the “dirty game” of politics while others argued that he deserved the appointment because he has been fighting for the creative industry.

The artist disclosed to Time Out that he has declined offers of political positions from both the ruling party and the opposition several times before.

“I honestly have no idea how I came to be considered for this offer, but my mind was changed this time around because I have always wanted to serve the creative industry and I saw this as one of many ways I could do that,” he said.

“The point is that people who are against this appointment also have political affiliations.”

Appointment

The committee to which Kast has been appointed features industry players who are considered suitable to influence policy development for the benefit of sports and the creative sectors that have until now been guided by civil servants.

The thinking is that the civil servants and their work stand to benefit from supplementary participation of creatives to protect, regulate and create markets for the two sectors.

Kast, who is a graduate of political science and public administration, said it is important for the industry to be professionalised through policies.

Roadmap and changes

“Our new committee is supposed to meet for the first time in the course of this week to chart a roadmap,” he said. “After that meeting, I will have all the details concerning the duration of my appointment and our specific duties in service of the nation.”

Kast is a stickler for formalising the creative industry and for having regulatory bodies in place. He is currently working on his “Tlatsa Lebala” initiative under the theme “Art and Creative Spaces” whose major goal is creation and erection of facilities for sports and the performing arts across the country.

“I am not walking this time around but the campaign will be in the form of a walk challenge from Ramatlabama to Gaborone to highlight and find solutions to the shortage of spaces for performance,” he noted.

“I have not retired from music. I am a hustler who is always working to either make new music or sell merchandise.”