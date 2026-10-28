Inside Ednah Rosen’s Mud House

Soil, cow dung, sorghum and stories. In Mahalapye, chef Ednah Rosen is building a different kind of luxury, one that invites Botswana inside, not just onto the menu.

GOSEGO MOTSUMI

Forget marble countertops and imported finishes. In Mahalapye, Ednah Rosen is making a different kind of statement with soil, cow dung, grass and poles. Step inside The Mud House, where Botswana’s culinary heritage is not decorative wallpaper but the whole point.

The award-winning chef and Taste of Botswana author has created an intimate culinary and cultural escape that connects the food on your plate to the land beneath your feet. And yes, even the walls have a story to tell.

SIX MONTHS, ONE MUD HOUSE

Rosen spent six months working alongside women from her community, gathering natural materials and making bricks by hand. The result is a traditional home that doubles as a living expression of Botswana’s food, architecture and cultural memory.

“I began by asking myself a simple question: what if we allowed Botswana to speak for itself?” she told Time Out.

Inside, the philosophy is refreshingly unfussy. Indigenous ingredients, seasonal produce and open-fire cooking take centre stage, with contemporary presentation giving traditional food room to evolve without losing its identity.

This is not heritage packaged behind glass. It is heritage you can walk into, sit down in and taste.

SORGHUM TAKES CENTRE STAGE

One of the house’s most intriguing stories is told through sorghum, a grain that connects Rosen’s cooking to memories of her grandmother.

At The Mud House, it moves beyond familiar preparations into gluten-free sorghum mud cake, bread, crackers, salads and a risotto-inspired dish. The point is not to make local food imitate something foreign. It is to show how much possibility has been sitting in plain sight.

Rosen believes indigenous ingredients can inspire a new generation of chefs, farmers and food entrepreneurs. The past, it turns out, has business potential.

LUXURY WITHOUT THE LABEL

For Rosen, luxury is less about what a space costs than what it makes you feel.

“For me, luxury is not about looking good. It is about feeling good,” she says.

That idea runs through the house, from its earth-built walls to the knowledge preserved by women and elders. The experience asks visitors to look beyond Botswana’s familiar wildlife postcard and discover the culture expressed through its homes, ingredients and communal traditions.

The Mud House is more than a culinary getaway. It is a reminder that innovation does not always mean starting from scratch. Sometimes, it means returning to the ground, quite literally.