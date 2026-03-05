Inside Her Essence Beauty & Wellness Experience

On 14 March, Gaborone trades burnout for breathwork as women gather for a beauty and wellness experience that turns self-care into a cultural statement

GAZETTE REPORTER

In a city that runs on deadlines and data bundles, Yarona FM is pressing pause. Her Essence Beauty & Wellness Experience lands at the Avani Gaborone Resort & Casino like a satin-lined manifesto: rest is radical, glow is strategy, and self-care is no longer a guilty pleasure, it’s public policy for the modern African woman.

International Women’s Day usually comes with hashtags and half-day speeches. This time, it comes with yoga mats, serum samples, and conversations that cut deeper than contour.

BEAUTY BEYOND THE MIRROR

Panels on expert-led discussions on redefining beauty and mental wellness in a digital age and navigating the evolving beauty industry promise more than influencer soundbites.

The room will hold founders, therapists, makeup artists, and women who simply want to breathe without apologising. The message is clear: wellness is not aesthetic, it’s survival.

THE ECONOMY OF GLOW

At P350 a ticket, the experience sits at the intersection of aspiration and access — luxury that is curated but communal. Brand zones offer consultations and exclusive reveals, but the real currency is connection.

COMMUNITY AS CARE

What makes this gathering different is its refusal to isolate beauty from wellbeing. Fitness pop-ups flow into mindfulness sessions; product demos dissolve into conversations about ambition, and identity. The glow-up is internal before it is Instagrammable.

A RADIO STATION WITH A WELLNESS AGENDA

Yarona FM’s move from airwaves to embodied experience signals a shift in Botswana’s lifestyle landscape. This is content you can sweat in, cry through, and leave changed by.

The event underscores Yarona FM’s commitment to championing women-focused lifestyle content, deepening engagement with female audiences, and fostering collaboration within Botswana’s growing beauty and wellness ecosystem.

Women across the city are invited to gather their friends and indulge in a luxurious and empowering celebration of International Women’s Day. Tickets can be purchased on Ticketlinc: https://ticketlinc.co.bw/attendee/172/