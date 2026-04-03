Inside Pearls of Wisdom Launch 

In a room thick with truth and testimony, Pearls of Wisdom launched not as a book, but as a bold call for women to confront pain, claim purpose, and embrace becoming

GOSEGO MOTSUMI

At Protea Hotel Gaborone Masa Square, the launch of Pearls of Wisdom felt less like a literary event and more like a sacred circle. No pretense, no performance just women showing up with their stories, ready to pour, receive, and most importantly, share.

Because this wasn’t just about reading wisdom. It was about passing it on.

THE ART OF BECOMING

“Becoming is a process and let us embrace it,” said seasoned communication, brand expert and former journalist, Tuduetso Kelapile, grounding the room in a truth that lingered long after the applause faded.

Authored by Pearl Ndlovu and published by MoBots Publishing, the 122-page book, “Pearls of Wisdom” doesn’t preach it walks with you. Through valleys, pits, mountains, and movement, it traces how life’s hardest seasons quietly shape purpose.

“Each chapter invites the reader to pause, reflect, and draw meaning,” Ndlovu shared, framing the book as a companion for those navigating uncertainty and searching for clarity.

WHEN STORIES BREAK AND BUILD

Then came the kind of storytelling that doesn’t ask for comfort, it demands courage.

The founder of Tenacious Conversations, a Christian platform and podcast, Letlhogonolo Motswaledi didn’t just speak; she unraveled. Trauma, abandonment, betrayal—her truth landed heavy, but necessary.

“Give it to the Lord and go back to what has broken you and untie yourself,” she said, her voice cutting through silence. “Confront what has happened to you, trauma alters your mind.”

This is what sharing pearls looks like: not perfection, but permissionto feel, to heal, to begin again.

STRIPPED TO PURPOSE

Priscillah Ndadi, author, Corporate Leader and faith advocate closed the circle with a truth many spend years avoiding.

“Never concern yourself with titles, they are fleeting,” she said, reframing success as something deeper than status.

Sometimes, she suggested, everything you thought defined you has to fall away so purpose can finally step in.

PEARLS DON’T FORM IN COMFORT

At its core, Pearls of Wisdom is not a manual—it’s a mirror. A reflection of the quiet, often painful seasons that shape identity, restore hope, and ignite purpose.

“Through my work, it is my aim to uplift, empower, and remind readers that every season carries meaning,” Ndlovu said.

And in that room, one thing became clear: wisdom isn’t found in avoiding the storm it’s formed inside it.