Issa Sisdoh: Music Artist to Look Out For

Her biggest success to date, “Vuma Dlozi Lami,” has taken Southern Africa by storm. The track’s infectious rhythm and deep-rooted spirituality have placed it alongside the biggest artists and producers in the region, proving that Issa Sisdoh is a force to be reckoned with

GOSEGO MOTSUMI

Born Doreen Segolame Rabokhokho in Kanye, Issa Sisdoh has been on a relentless journey to establish her name in the music scene.

Her love for music started at just 12 years old, singing along to the songs of the likes of Justin Bieber, Chris Brown and Botswana’s rap maestro, A.T.I. Church performances nurtured her vocal abilities, and by age 14, she had already begun writing her own songs, originally setting her heart on R&B.

After completing her Form 5 in 2022, Issa Sisdoh entered the studio for the first time, thanks to Baone SBomba, who introduced her to producer Biq J Musiq. That was pivotal moment, and she realised she had something the world needed to hear.

Soulful and spiritual

Though she initially dabbled in amapiano, she soon discovered her true musical alignment lay in Afro tech, Afro house, and 3Step. These genres resonated with her spirit, allowing her to create music that is both soulful and spiritual because she drew inspiration from real-life struggles and experiences.

“My music is a calling,” she said in an interview. “I do it for the world, not just a country.”

Her biggest success to date, “Vuma Dlozi Lami,” has taken Southern Africa by storm. The track’s infectious rhythm and deep-rooted spirituality have placed it alongside the biggest artists and producers in the region, proving that Issa Sisdoh is a force to be reckoned with.

Many assumed that she was South African because her music gained traction there first. But now, as 2025 unfolds, local recognition is growing, and she expects to secure more bookings at home.

Heavyweight Heavy K

This year, Issa Sisdoh is set to collaborate with industry heavyweights, among them Heavy K, FME DJs, Nomakhosini SA, Priscilla K, Whole Tim Entertainment, and Sliq Records. She also aims to inspire upcoming artists, proving that success is possible, no matter where you come from.

“My goal is to be a game-changer,” she has declared. “Everything I do will be online, creating a blueprint for others to follow.”

With a passion for storytelling through music, a growing fan base across borders and an unstoppable drive, Issa Sisdoh is undoubtedly an artist to watch in 2025.