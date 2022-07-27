“Kasane” Book Tour Targets Tourists

GOSEGO MOTSUMI

Travel writer and author Brigitta Zwani kick started the first tour of her latest book titled “Kasane” in the little tourist town on the northern tip of Botswana which is home to one the world’s largest population of elephants.

About the book

“Kasane” is a story that follows the life of a young lady, Tori, as she starts an adventure in Kasane. In this taut thriller, Tori forms new friendships, reconnects with old acquaintances, and creates unbreakable bonds, while trying to solve a mind boggling mystery that lurks in the Chobe. The contemporary fiction book is Zwani’s third novel after “The Shrink and Hope.”

“Kasane was at Cresta Mowana, in Maun I was at The Duck Cafe, Kwa Ga Ncinci, and the Okavango Craft Brewery. In Gaborone I will be at the Big Sip Co. on the 29th during their happy hour, and on the 30th I will be at Exclusive Books. I end the tour in my home town at Thorn Tree in Francistown,” she said.

Great response

“Tourists are plentiful this time of year. The response has been fantastic. Local tourists had the President’s Day holiday, so they had time to travel to Kasane, and Maun. Maun has been epic, first day on the book signing, sold close to 50 copies,” she told Time Out.