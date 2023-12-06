Latest Mzansi TV Show: Sip & Talk with Dineo Ranaka

Don’t pass up the chance to watch Mzansi’s A-Listers and a few unknown faces with incredible stories to tell as they sip and talk with Dineo Ranaka

“Sip and Talk” is the latest show to watch on DStv’s Mzansi Magic (Channel 161) that tells the story of some favourite celebrities’ public trials and tribulations, from heartache to healing.

It’s about candid and intimate conversations hosted by none other than Dineo Ranaka, who sits down with some of South Africa’s most interesting characters to unveil their secrets, struggles and accomplishments.

Sip and Talk airs every Sunday at 9pm. In each episode, a new guest joins Dineo for a drink and a chat in a warm and relaxed podcast setting.

Alternative communication medium

DJ Sbu, Celeste Ntuli, Khabonina Qubeka, Mona Monyane, and many other superstars who have left their mark in the entertainment industry will be featured in the conversations.

Podcast shows are all the trend now with even some local personalities taking to this alternative communication medium.

They provide a unique angle to storytelling which allows hosts and guests to speak more honestly, with vulnerability and oftentimes without any filter.

Some of BW’s finest

The likes of The Juice 2.0 hosted by Tkay, Podicast hosted by Scar, and Gaona Dintwe’s GaonaLive Conversations are some of BW’s finest podcasts that give viewers a unique and personal view into the lives of some of their favourite celebrities and people of interest.

Says Thembile Legwaila, Head of Marketing at MultiChoice Botswana: “Podcasts are not only an amazing form of entertainment for their unfiltered and raw nature.

“They are also highly educational and informative as guests are not necessarily always celebrities. Almost always, they are individuals who have stories to share that can help the next person.”

Penchant for honest conversation

Dineo Ranaka makes for a perfect host for this style of content with her known penchant for open and honest conversation coupled with her experience in South Africa’s entertainment industry and multiple connections.

With guests such as Ayanda Ncwane, DJ Sbu and Celeste Ntuli, viewers are bound to be on the edge of their seat with each episode of Sip and Talk.

It’s a show that highlights the human side of celebrities by having them share personal tales about overcoming obstacles, finding love and accomplishing their goals.

Their honesty and resilience will make you laugh, cry, and be inspired.

So don’t pass up the chance to watch Mzansi’s A-Listers and a few unknown faces with incredible stories to tell as they sip and talk with Dineo Ranaka.