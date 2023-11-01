Life Changing Moment for Batswana Artists

… as they share the stage with Joyous Celebration

GOSEGO MOTSUMI

Local artist Khabara Makuku’s dreams came true when he collaborated and shared the stage with Joyous Celebration at the “Life Changing Concert” at UB Sports Arena in Gaborone over the weekend, thanks to one of the show’s sponsors, BotswanaPost.

Makuku was crowned the BotswanaPost Gospel Icon after winning the competition organised by the postal parastatal to unearth new gospel talent.

He mesmerised the audience with his “Jeso Rato la Hao” that he sang alongside the South Africa award winning gospel group.

Wealth of experience

“Our partnership with the Life Changing Concert is our way of investing in the creative and entertainment in the country,” said the CEO of BotswanaPost, Cornelius Ramatlhakwane, at the event.

To make the occasion even more special, BotswanaPost brought on board one of their employees who is a music artist, Kealeboga ‘Cheki’ Mothusi, as one of the opening acts of the show.

Cheki is a Customer Service Assistant at Maun Post Office and has a wealth of experience in music production and performance. He was the first price winner at the 2017 Presidential Competitions.

Iconic seventh edition

Even more, local superstar Ezra Neethings of “Danko” fame thrilled the audience to the marrow with his hit songs.

Brave Heart successfully presented an iconic seventh edition of the Life Changing Concert with Joyous Celebration.

The audience got to enjoy the ensemble’s popular renditions alongside their recently released 27th album titled “Hope & Victory” that shared the powerful message of faith and renewal.

Certificate of appreciation

At the end of the night, founding member of Joyous Celebration, Lindelani Mkhize, awarded the founder of Brave Heart, Joe Manuel, with a certificate of appreciation for consistently producing a world-class event without cutting corners.

“As Joyous Celebration, we award this certificate with much appreciation, respect and gratitude for your unwavering support, loyalty, dedication and long lasting and outstanding relationship with us,” Mkhize said.