Lights, Camera, Euro Film Fest!

The festival presented a thrilling fusion ofcomedy, drama, documentary infilms from European countries and Botswana

GOSEGO MOTSUMI

Movie enthusiasts were treated to a free lineup of movies at New Capitol Cinemas at Riverwalk in the fifth edition of the European Film Festival, courtesy of the Alliance Française of Gaborone, the Delegation of the European Union to Botswana and SADC and other partners.

This year’s festival screened a thrilling fusion of 10 films in a collaboration of several European countries, namely Belgium, the Czech Republic, France, Germany, Cyprus, Poland, Slovakia, the United Kingdom and Ukraine, as well as films sourced locally.

Said the Director of Alliance Française of Gaborone’s, Angelique Saverino, at the opening of the film festival: “We aim to promote cultures from both our countries, France and Botswana, so it was important to include in our programme three movies from Botswana with the screenings of An Invisible Omen: A Notion of Going Home, Cell 10 and Nazara.”

Nurturing homegrown talent

Saverino noted that in their dedication to fostering the growth and sustainability of the creative industry in Botswana, they provided a platform for local directors to showcase their creations within their own homeland because they firmly believe in the power of nurturing homegrown talent and creating opportunities for local artists to shine on their own soil.

“We aim to amplify the voices of the artists and celebrate their unique perspectives,” she said. “This inclusion not only grants them well-deserved recognition but also allows them to connect with their fellow countrymen and women.

“By showcasing their films to a wider audience, we aim to generate increased appreciation and support for the local film industry, paving the way for its long-term growth and success.”

Botswana productions

With this year’s festival themed ‘Fighting For,’ the screening was an opportunity to focus on what is specific to Botswana. The film, “An Invisible Omen: A Notion of Going Home,” is a compelling film that follows the journey of a protagonist forced to flee his home in South Sudan because of the war.

Separated from his family, he embarks on a quest for a better life. This powerful narrative delves into the struggles faced by individuals in exile who courageously change their lives in search of a brighter future.

“Cell 10” is a thought-provoking film that tackles the crucial issue of justice, shedding light on the complexities surrounding the death penalty. By exploring the intricacies of a specific case, the film presents a compelling argument for reevaluating and challenging the death penalty system.

Intricate

“Nazara” is a captivating film exploring the themes of love, arranged marriage, and racial discrimination. The story revolves around a central character caught in the intricate web of her Herero heritage and her relationship with her German fiancé.

Struggling with the expectations from her family, she finds herself at a crossroads, torn between loyalty, tradition and her own desires.

“I would like to congratulate the three directors of the short movies, Thebe Radiakwana, Lesedi Mphothwe and Tshegofatso Kgosimore,” said Saverino.