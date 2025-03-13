Lokieden Launches as Magdeline Claims Miss Botswana Top Model

It was an evening packed with achievements in the fashion business and victory for a budding model in the beauty stakes



GOSEGO MOTSUMI

In an event that blended high fashion with cultural heritage and the artistry and innovation involved, Aesthetics and Beauty Industry Council Botswana (ABICOB) hosted Majestic Vogue in Gaborone over the weekend.

Themed “Refined Culture Chic,” the event featured Miss Botswana 2025 Top Model Show and the official launch of Lokieden Creations, a rising fashion brand by Miss Botswana 2024 top 10 finalist, Christina Karin Vanstaden.

Although just officially launched Lokieden Creations has already dressed up Miss Botswana 2025 top 10 finalists and reigning Miss World Botswana, Anicia Gaothusi.

A designer’s dream

It is the achievement of Vanstaden, who has turned her passion for fashion into a reality at 26 years of age. “This has been a blessing and a dream come true,” she said in an interview.

“Coming from Werda where I run my fashion business from my mother’s living room, to having a registered business that dresses up queens is a dream realised. Miss Botswana Organisation invested in me and my future, and that’s something I will forever be grateful for.”

Her journey into fashion started with jewellery-making before evolving into full-fledged couture, and now a designer shaping Botswana’s fashion narrative.

Style and triumph

One of the evening’s highlights was the Miss Botswana Top Model Show where contestants strutted the runway, competing for the coveted title.

The winner, Magdeline Modipane of Tonota, took home the honour which, while not a fast-track event in the competition, positions her favourably as a strong contender for the Judges’ Choice award.

Miss Botswana’s journey continues with the grand finale under the royal theme of African Regal set for 22 March 2025 at the Grand Palm’s GICC.

Anicia for Miss World

Meanwhile, reigning Miss World Botswana Anicia Gaothusi is preparing to represent the country on the global stage at the 72nd edition of Miss World in Telangana, India.

Due to run from 7 May to 31 May 2025, the prestigious pageant will bring together contestants from over 120 countries, all vying not just for the crown but to champion causes under the “Beauty with a Purpose” mission.