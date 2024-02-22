Madikwe Cultural Fest Slated for March  

The festival to feature an all local lineup

Madikwe Cultural Festival mechandise available

GAZETTE REPORTER

Culture enthusiasts are in for a treat as the highly-anticipated Madikwe Cultural Festival returns to Sikwane, which lies 35 kilometres southeast of Mochudi, this March.

For the last two years, Madikwe Cultural Festival has been a permanent fixture on Botswana’s April calendar of events but it has been moved to 2nd March at Sikwane’s Newville Gardens.

The Founder and Director of Madikwe Cultural Festival, Tshegofatso Powane, explained: “We decided to stage the festival in March this year rather than April due to the weather conditions. We want our patrons to enjoy the festival without worrying about rain.

Good turnout

“Madikwe Cultural Festival is in its third instalment this year and has grown in leaps and bounds with a significant increase in its offerings and patronage. The first edition had a sizeable attendance and the second almost twice the attendance of the inaugural edition.

“For 2024, the organisers are optimistic of a good turnout as well. The cultural festival is a great way for the people of the ‘Dinokeng Villages’ and surroundings to celebrate culture and diversity.”

Boasting an all local and mostly traditional music lineup, Madikwe Cultural Festival is proving that events can succeed with only Botswana-based creatives. The stage, lighting, sound, decor, food, photography, and all other fundamental aspects of the festival are all sourced locally.

Star-studded lineup

The organisers have released the star-studded lineup that features KhoiSan, Maghebula, Dr Vom, DJ Batsy, Matlotla, DJ Sean Lacoostaq, Sua Pan, Dikgogela, DJ Stu, DJ Slu, and DJ Molex while RB1’s legendary news anchor, Boemo Dibeela-Nyadza, will be the MC.

Said Powane: “We want to empower our local communities and we want Madikwe Cultural Festival to contribute to the value chain.

“Mouth-watering Setswana cuisine such as seswaa, kabu, bogobe jwa lerotse, phaleche, morogo wa Setswana, nama ya pudi, mokwetjepe, koko ya Setswana and bojalwa jwa Setswana will be on offer.

Traditional games such as mhele, morabaraba, diketo and koi will also keep patrons entertained as they enjoy the music and performances from the array of DJs and artists on the lineup.”

Tickets

The festival has also released merchandise for patrons interested in supporting the Madikwe Cultural Festival brand. The event has partnered with Wipix Bed & Breakfast in Malolwane where ticket holders of Madikwe Cultural Festival will get a 20 percent discount upon checking in.

Tickets to Madikwe Cultural Festival are currently on sale at Webtickets Kiosk at Riverwalk, Choppies, Spar, the 24hr Clinic in Mmathubudukwane and at Newville Gardens in Sikwane.