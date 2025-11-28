Maifala’s Little Sparks of Peace 

Phakalane Golf Estate and ReCurate unveil Naledi Maifala’s debut solo exhibition, a tender meditation on memory, gratitude and the quiet rhythms that shape village life

GAZETTE REPORTER

Phakalane Golf Estate’s Convention Centre is set to open its doors to the first instalment of the “Art of Heritage” series, presenting artist Naledi Maifala’s inaugural solo exhibition, Little Sparks of Peace. Running from 4 December 2025 to 31 January 2026, the show marks a defining moment for Botswana’s art landscape and for the rising artist whose work is drawing continental attention.

PAINTING STILLNESS INTO STORY

Fresh off her ANNA Award win and a strong showing at the renowned Woordfees Auction in Cape Town, Maifala arrives at this solo exhibition with a body of work rooted in serenity, gratitude and memory. Her paintings capture a quiet life in the village: families lingering at sunset, breakfast warming over a fire, livestock wandering freely, and conversations that rest gently on the day’s ending.

Light is her language. She paints the way it settles on flowers at dusk, how it touches rusted metal or the worn edges of old tables. Each canvas becomes an archive of everyday tenderness.

THE INTENTION BEHIND THE BRUSH

Maifala’s dual upbringing between city and village fuels her appreciation for simplicity. “To love with all you have, to be fully present… feels vital, because these moments soon become memories,” she reflects. Her reverence for ageing objects, those that “hold stories within them” infuses her art with warmth and nostalgia.

A COLLABORATION ROOTED IN LEGACY

For Phakalane Golf Estate, the partnership with ReCurate signals a deepened commitment to nurturing Botswana’s creative identity. The exhibition, they note, is an invitation to open new avenues for local artists and to honour art as a living legacy woven into community life.