Market Access: The Biggest Struggle For Artists

How Botswana Arts Online is changing the game with a P2.4 million FNBB Foundation sponsorship. Staff Writer GOSEGO MOTSUMI reports

For years, one of the greatest challenges faced by Botswana artists has been market access, finding opportunities to reach buyers beyond local circles and ensuring that their work is seen on the international stage.

Recognising this struggle, the FNBB Foundation has partnered with Thapong Visual Arts to launch the Botswana Arts Online platform, a groundbreaking initiative backed by a P 2.4 million sponsorship. This platform is poised to empower local artists by providing a digital gateway to international markets, changing the landscape of Botswana’s art scene.

A new era

The Chairman of Thapong, Mesh Moeti, described the launch as a “game-changer” for the local art community. “For a very long time, we grappled with how to take the work of our artists to the outside world,” he said at the launch of the initiative recently. “Now we can leverage technology and e-commerce to make that dream a reality.”

Through this project, a dedicated team will travel across Botswana curating artworks that meet high standards. The selected pieces will be featured on the online platform, giving artists a fair chance to reach international buyers, with a focus on quality that can compete globally.

Empowering artists

The Botswana Arts Online platform is a product of collaboration. The Chairperson of the FNBB Board, Myra Sekgororoane said, “Arts and culture are among the key focus areas for the FNBB Foundation.” “Many artists have faced challenges, often being taken advantage of in selling their work. This platform is here to change that.”

With the P2.4 million investment, the initiative will cover the platform’s maintenance, development, fieldwork and other crucial elements.

A lifeline for artists

The platform’s impact extends to the most remote parts of Botswana. Also speaking at the launch, the First Lady, Jane Masisi, underscored how the initiative would address longstanding issues faced by artists in areas like Gumare and Ramotlabaki.

“This platform offers a solution to limited market access and high transport costs, allowing artists to showcase their work without the burden of travelling long distances,” she said.

The new digital space will ensure that artists from marginalised communities – including those living with disabilities, women and youth – can gain visibility and fair compensation for their creative talents.

Strengthening the future

The Coordinator of Thapong, Reginald Bakwena, celebrated the launch as a turning point, urging artists to embrace the opportunity to thrive. “It’s not easy to work in the art industry, but this platform will help us grow from strength to strength, bringing food to the table for our artists,” he said.

As the platform evolves, it will also offer capacity-building sessions, helping artists learn how to package their work for a global audience. This focus on skill-building is designed to ensure that Botswana artists are well-prepared to compete on the international stage.

A vision beyond borders

With the Botswana Arts Online platform, the FNBB Foundation and Thapong Visual Arts are not only creating an online space for art but are also carving out new economic pathways. The initiative marks a shift from a reliance on traditional sources of income, such as minerals, to the potential of the creative sector.

It is a vision that promises to diversify Botswana’s economy while elevating the voices and creativity of local artists. Moeti summed it up thus: “Now artists in Botswana have a fair chance. All they need is to perfect their skills and produce quality artworks that will speak for themselves.”