Meet Collen, ATI’s Cosplayer

What happens when being a superfan goes far beyond admiration? For Collen Roots, ATI’s voice, swagger and movement have become a living ritual, one that keeps a lost icon present long after the music stops.

GOSEGO MOTSUMI

The costume comes on. The walk shifts. Suddenly, Collen Roots is no longer quite Collen.

At recent appearances surrounding ATI’s posthumous album Box Office and the late artist’s tombstone unveiling in Lerala, Roots has been turning heads by recreating the look, sound and physicality of Atasaone Molemogi. He is widely regarded as Botswana’s first artist cosplayer but calling him an impersonator misses the strange, emotional heart of the story.

This is fandom with muscle memory.

FROM SUPERFAN TO STAGE MATE

Roots, a Serowe native and Botho University accounting graduate, was dancing and entertaining long before ATI became part of his identity. But the connection began when he was in Form 4.

A classmate’s sibling told ATI about a young fan who could imitate him. ATI invited Roots to an album launch at Lady Khama. Nervous but determined, Roots performed alongside “Ke Lekhete”.

“I was nervous because I have loved him since Form 1,” he said in an interview.

The encounter grew into friendship and collaboration. A.T.I later discovered Roots’ dance group, Khonga Roots, and performed with them at Togetherness and other shows.

“COLLEN DISAPPEARS”

Roots says the imitation was never something he consciously manufactured. He had been absorbing ATI’s mannerisms for years.

“Since I was young I used to imitate him and I realised that it’s within me.”

He has studied everything: the walk, talk, singing, dancing, clothes and crowd interaction.

“When I am on stage I try to portray how good ATI was with his craft, Collen disappears and ATI remains.”

GRIEF WITH A BEAT

Songs such as “Di Nnile” take him straight back to their brotherhood. “IPicture” carries a different weight, reminding him of difficult moments and motivating him to continue with school, work and dance.

For Roots, carrying ATI’s legacy isn’t about cashing in on nostalgia.

“I am going to show up for him and myself as well because honoring him also heals me.”

That makes the cosplay more than costume. It is remembrance in motion — a fan keeping an artist’s energy alive by becoming, however briefly, the person he refuses to let disappear.