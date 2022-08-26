Miss Botswana 2021 Time Line

18th August. Top 15 was announced With 2 former Queens assisting in making the selection. Emma Wareus and Lala Tebogo.

20th August took the Top 15 through a Motivational and Development session hosted by New Capitol Cinema. Topics and speakers were not only to prepare them for their journey as the Queen. But also to aid them with navigating life.

Marang Selowane – Public Speaking, Mother K Masire of Afro Botho – Mindfulness, Didintle Moreki of Organic Natural – Entrepreneurship and Chatiwa Motlhabane of from Bank Gaborone – Financial Literacy. An interactive session which took girls through their paces and gave them an opportunity to QnA.

27th August is a Session with Queens. Being a Queen takes real qualities of grace, etiquette, commitment, determination to succeed. The girls get to sit down with true Botswana Queens during this time, with lessons on how to walk, speak eloquently and with authenticity and deal with the pressures of being in the public eye. Guiding the ladies will be, Miss Botswana 2004 who also placed highly at Miss world categories of Top Talent and Top Model, Juby Peacock’s who star still shines bright in the corporate world today . Our reigning Queen, Palesa Molefe will also be there to tell the ladies about her experience over the last year The Top 15 will present their Talent and Beauty with a purpose projects. 2 girls will advance to Top 10 from this session.

3rd September is Sport Session. A transformational experience, Aerial yoga is a fun, modern take on traditional yoga that involves using a silk hammock for support as you perform yoga poses as well as strength and conditioning exercises. The class will be given by Samantha L Vermeulen from SLV Yoga House who are dedicated to provide a fun and challenging yoga experience that cultivates community, courage and compassion – qualities every Queen should possess! It will be a great way for the ladies to relax. Where 1 girl will progress to Top 10.

10th September is a Head to Head session. Where 1 girl will progress to Top 10. The rest of the Top 10 will be made up of Public Votes and Other Criteria. There after the Top 10 will be announced

12th September – Top 10 Announcement