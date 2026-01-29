Miss Botswana’s Jubilee Moment

As Botswana marks 60 years of independence, Miss Botswana 2026 transforms the crown into a Diamond Jubilee declaration—where beauty, purpose and national pride take centre stage

GOSEGO MOTSUMI

Mark your calendars and your votes. The Miss Botswana Grand Finale 2026 is officially set for 21 March 2026 at the Molapo Creative Hub (Molapo Crossing), and this year, the crown carries more than sparkle. It carries history.

Aligned with Botswana’s 60th Independence celebrations, the finale will honour Beauty, Fashion, Culture and National Pride, crowning women tasked with representing the nation’s legacy on the global stage at a time when Botswana is reflecting on who it has been—and who it is becoming.

BEAUTY WITH A PURPOSE, POWERED BY THE PEOPLE

The journey to the crown is already intense. Following nationwide auditions held across the country, the Miss World Botswana Organization end of last year unveiled the Top 30 finalists—young women selected not only for poise, but for purpose.

Each finalist arrived with ambition, vision and a cause, embodying the Miss Botswana ethos of Beauty with a Purpose. But this year, the public isn’t just watching—they’re deciding.

“As of now the contestants are still 30, they will be reduced to Top 20 from the 30th January on the last day of voting. The one’s on top 5 voting will automatically get direct entry into Top 20,” a Miss Botswana spokesperson told Time Out.

In other words, the crown is now partly in the hands of Batswana.

A REBRAND FOR A NEW ERA

As the competition evolves, so does its identity. The organisation has officially rebranded its Facebook page from Miss Botswana 2022 to Miss World Botswana Organization, signalling a renewed focus on global alignment and impact-driven initiatives.

“This transition reflects the organization’s leadership and purpose-driven initiatives as Botswana steps into 2026.”

The public has been encouraged to follow the page and join what the organisation describes as a journey of transformation, empowerment and national pride.

MORE THAN A PAGEANT

Miss Botswana 2026 is not just crowning a queen—it’s curating a moment. One where beauty meets history, votes meet voices, and a Diamond Jubilee finds expression in the women ready to carry Botswana forward.