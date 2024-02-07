Miss World Botswana to Perform at Launch of Her Foundation 

Lesego Chombo Foundation to be launched tomorrow (Thursday)

50% of proceeds of ticket sales will go to the foundation

GOSEGO MOTSUMI

In a bid to ensure sustainable impact of her Beauty with a Purpose Project, the newly sashed Miss World Botswana, Lesego Chombo, will launch the Lesego Chombo Foundation in the evening of 8 February at Avani Resort and Casino in Gaborone.

Patrons will get to enjoy a performance by the beauty queen herself in a show from which 50 percent of proceeds of the ticket sales will go directly to the Foundation.

“We will also premiere my Miss World video that patrons will get to see for the first time,” Lesego told Time Out.

Uplifting lives

“The event is also such a great opportunity to network with reputable organisations that will grace the event meet like-minded people. And what’s more? You get to hear me sing!”

The Lesego Chombo Foundation is dedicated to uplifting the lives of the less privileged and rural communities by means of innovative and impactful projects.

This will include Lesego’s current Beauty With A Purpose project called “The Genesis,” which equips parents with the necessary skills and behavioural attributes to create a nurturing and conducive environment for children with underprivileged backgrounds.

Lifelong

The children are to undergo a developmental programme that will expose them to the outside world in order to foster their emotional, mental, social and cognitive development.

Said the queen: “I want ‘The Genesis’ to be a lifelong project. The foundation will house the project to hold myself accountable in order to ensure that there is sustainable impact.

“I look forward to using the foundation to partner with various international charitable organisations because this journey has made me realise the importance of such partnerships.”

Table for 10

“The foundation is purely meant to give back to my community by partnering with organisations that have the same mindset and similar programmes.”

Patrons are urged to support the foundation by purchasing a table for 10 at P10,000.

The event will also feature an auction sale of various items to raise funds for the foundation’s projects. Individuals can contribute or pledge funds to the foundation.

Countdown to Miss World

Meanwhile, with just a few days remaining before Lesego jets out of the country for the Miss World stage in India, the Shorobe beauty is adamant that she will bring the crown home.

She has also gained international recognition as one of the beauty queens to look out for at Miss World finale slated for India.

“Being a Motswana means that I have values that are at the core of my being and so I don’t have to fake it,” she said. “The source of my confidence is my God-given talents that have been nurtured by my family.

“To be a Motswana means there is a huge package to sell and that you cannot say you can’t do well when you come from a country that has so much to offer the world.”