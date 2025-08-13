MmaAusi On Basadi in Music Awards Triumph 

Better known as MmaAusi, Motswana traditional music star Galaletsang Lekoma has sung and danced her way into the hearts of audiences across Southern Africa. Her recent win at the Basadi in Music Awards 2025 is more than just a trophy but a statement of pride, culture and resilience

GOSEGO MOTSUMI

At the Joburg Theatre in Braamfontein, where the Basadi in Music Awards celebrated women shaping the music industry this week, MmaAusi’s name was called as Traditional Artist of the Year.

For her, the honour is deeply personal.

“This award tells me I must stand tall as a female artist,” she said in an interview. “The young and upcoming musicians curious about traditional Setswana music are looking up to me now. It motivates me to create even more music.”

The pulse of Setswana music

For MmaAusi, traditional music is not just a career – it’s an inheritance. She grew up surrounded by Setswana rhythms, singing and dancing from as young as 8 when she was in primary school.

Over the years, she has worked with cultural outfits such as Kwena Madiba Cultural Group, Dithakga tsa Mmino, and Mosekaphofu Cultural Mull.

Her sound blends storytelling, cultural preservation and entertainment. “I deliberately stick to Setswana traditional music so the younger generation can learn our language and culture,” she explained.

Straddling two countries

Although proudly Motswana, MmaAusi’s career has flourished mainly in South Africa where she is based after marriage. This has led to a misconception about her origins – a factor that she believes has affected her presence in Botswana’s performance scene.

“I started my music in Botswana,” she pointed out. “I dream of being called back home to perform and contribute to the industry. When organisers reach out, they often find I’m already booked in South Africa, but my heart is still with Botswana.”

Message to young women in music

MmaAusi is currently polishing the lyrics of her next body of work, with music videos in the pipeline. Her album, 2 Pula, has already earned a Basadi in Music Award win. She hopes this project will deepen her connection with both Botswana and South African audiences.

To aspiring traditional musicians, MmaAusi offers heartfelt advice. “Come into the industry with passion for the craft and for teaching people about our culture,” she said. “If you do that, your music will have meaning beyond the stage.”