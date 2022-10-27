Mo Jazz Live Doubles Up

Becomes a teaching platform for budding musicians

Shoppers enthralled with sounds of jazz, neo-soul and poetic recitations

OWN CORRESPONDENT

Youthful and relaxed vibes music showcase platform, Mo Jazz, is celebrating two years in existence and is not looking back.

The concept took root during the COVID-19 lockdowns and came to life after the restrictions were relaxed in October 2020 with weekly shows at the Main Mall in Gabs every Wednesday.

Mo Jazz has delivered a recreational activity for the benefit of shoppers and other visitors to the Main Mall without fail since.

Concept of Mo Jazz

Mo Jazz Live is a platform created for young and upcoming artists to explore and improve their artistic and musical expressions. The platform has evolved and evidently matured into a fully operating entrepreneurial objective towards the development of a well-rounded musician.

Mo Jazz Live mainly focuses on laidback sounds such as jazz, neo-soul and poetic recitation and any individual who is interested in showcasing their musical abilities is welcome.

The only requirement is that they register with their availed contacts announced at every show and made availed on their Facebook page.

The Mo Jazz Team has a growing community and looks forward to equipping musicians with skills to benefit the artists, their audiences and their communities. They plan to develop all round performance artists, develop international competitive platforms and aggregate talent into value-rated products.