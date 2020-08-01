Motlha aims to top the charts with “Sefolletse”

Never mind the name that suggests firing blanks, the chartbuster aims to top the charts again

After leaving his former record label, Roc Lefatshe, vocalist Motlha Mompe dropped a new single this week titled“Sefolletse” by which he hopes to return to the top the charts this year.

The 26-year old Mmadinare native dominated the airwaves back in 2018 with his massive hit “Mmamotse” that ushered him into the limelight. “Sefolletse” is the crooner’s re-introduction to music under a new team with a brand new strategy aimed at earning him the Record of the Year award.

“The song is going to be a very strong candidate for Song of the Year,” said the artist in a statement. “‘Sefolletse,’which loosely translates to firing a blank, is produced and recorded by Music2Music studios. Tribal Tiido is the musical brains behind the mixing and mastering of the new song.”

The single is the first official song that the artist is releasing this year after going separate ways with his former business associates in Roc Lefatshe. Roc Lefatshe’s Suffocate had previously said in a statement that they parted ways amicably with the artist after their three-year contract came to an end.

Turning his attention to the inspiration behind the new song, the artist said the Afro-pop single is rich in Setswana lyrics that he attributed to his artistic gift. The song is about an ex-lover who betrays their relationship and disregards the couple’s plans for each other.

“The artist then delivers a powerful positive message in the second verse of the song when the ex-lover finds the courage to forgive and to move on regardless of the wrongs done him. Motlha’s motto is to make music that touches hearts and changes lives,” said the artist’s new management, Music2Music Records, in a media statement.

The artist attributes his musical growth and the new drive to finding and being content with himself, as well as to his overall spiritual growth. The single will be available on all online music platforms while CDs will be available from venues that will be communicated in due course. It remains to be seen whether the single will match his previous hits and catapult Motlha back to the top.