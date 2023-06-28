Motoloki and Samson: The Artists Behind “Diamonds of Botswana” Stamps

Their creativity and vision have transformed the ideas and narratives behind each stamp into tangible works of art that will be cherished by stamp collectors and enthusiasts

GOSEGO MOTSUMI

Fine artist Totang Motoloki and graphic designer Monkgogi Samson are the creatives whose expertise and dedication have ensured that each stamp issue of “Diamonds of Botswana” encapsulates the spirit and significance of Botswana’s heritage.

Their creativity has resulted in a stamp issue that is not only visually captivating but also conveys the profound impact of the diamond industry on the nation’s growth.

“I would like to extend my gratitude to the talented graphic designer, art advisor and artist who have brought these stamps to life,” said the CEO of BotswanaPost, Cornelius Ramatlhakwane.

Cherished

“Their creativity and vision have transformed the ideas and narratives behind each stamp into tangible works of art that will be cherished by stamp collectors and enthusiasts around the world for years to come.”

Totang Motoloki was born and bred in Goo Tau, a small village in the Central District. He has been drawing since his Cambridge O Level years and has participated in many exhibitions, including “Soul of Africa” (South Africa 2005), Barclays L’Atelier (South Africa), and President’s Day Exhibitions (2008-2017).

Thapong

He won second prize in the Thapong Awards in 2020. This is the third set of BotswanaPost stamps that Motoloki has illustrated, the first being, “Owls of Botswana – African Scops Owl” and “Invertebrates of the Kalahari No.3 Arachnids II: Scorpions.”

Monkgogi Samson is a native of Palapye in the Central District. He graduated with a B Tech Degree in Graphic Design from Cape Peninsula University of Technology, South Africa. Samson has been working as a visual and brand communications designer for over 11 years, designing for corporates, non-profits, academia, the government and the private sector.

Vibrant artistic traditions

Speaking at the launch of the latest definitive issue of BotswanaPost recently, the Minister of Communications, Knowledge and Technology, Thulagano Segokgo, said featuring the remarkable artwork of creative artists on the stamps does not only pay homage to their talent but also promotes vibrant artistic traditions.

“You the artists are a beacon of our country, expressing our unique identity through your art,” he said. “It is beyond doubt that incorporating your work into stamp production, we not only honour your talent but also provide you with a platform to showcase your artistry to the world.”