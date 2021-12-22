Motsetserepa is the definitive breakthrough star of 2021

Comedian and rapper tops list of creators who hit new heights in 2021 by Tik Tok

Wins Best International Act at SA Hip-Hop Awards

Bags another Best Social Media Comedian award

GOSEGO MOTSUMI

Local comedian and rapper William Last KRM topped the list of breakthrough stars of TikTok this year when the social media giant released its #YearOnTikTok 2021 report recently and proceeded to beat the likes of Drake, Kanye West to the Best International Act award at the South African Hip-Hop Awards (SAHHAs), Time Out has established.

. William Last KRM is the only Motswana among other content creators who have broken out and hit new heights with their content in 2021. Best known for his viral comic videos online, William Last KRM, born Bofelo Molebatsi or “Motsetserepa” as he is affectionately known, is one of the most followed public figures on social media in Botswana with over two million followers.

His verified Tik Tok account boasts a whopping 2.2 million followers while more than 15.5 million people like his content. The YearOnTikTok 2021 report describes him as a creator who entertains and connects with communities as well as one who manages to launch his career on and off the TikTok platform. The review also shines a spotlight on popular music that kept everyone on their feet, content creators who became voices of change and creator breakthrough stars of 2021.

“It’s been incredible to see how our African community has continued to grow and support one another this year on the platform,” said Boniswa Sidwaba, TikTok Content Operations Manager, Africa, in the review published on the TikTok website.

“We’ve seen trends start and spread across For You feeds, globally. We’re humbled to see how much joy our community has brought us this year, and we’re excited to experience more incredible moments as we continue this journey together.”

In what has clearly been an annus mirabilis for the Tinto hit maker, he bagged the Best International Act award at the South African Hip-Hop Awards (SAHHAs) recently. It is an even bigger deal that the rapper is the first Motswana to be nominated alongside music heavyweights like Drake, Kanye West, Little Simz and Sarkodie and actually won. The awards are the biggest celebration of hip-hop on the African continent and Motsetserepa stood above the rest with his artistic innovation.

He was even catapulted closer to his dream of winning the coveted award when Batswana put up a spirited fight online to earn him some votes. “We did it. Hard luck to my boys Drake and Kanye and congratulations to the Tshasa nation,” the rapper posted.

Following his hip-hop award, Motsetserepa announced bagging yet another prize as Best Social Media Comedian at the African Social Entertainment Awards of OGD Entertainment in South Africa. Founded in 2018, the prestigious awards recognize and celebrate the lifestyle and social entertainment of Africans. They also aim to appreciate the ever-growing social media space and give a true and authentic representation of African lifestyle to other continents.

Motsetserepa recently released crisp, if somewhat uncanny and prophetice, visuals of his song “Heavenly Sent” that features songbird Mpho Sebina. In the video, which was released prior to his victories, he shows the kind of performance that he would present after winning the industry’s highest honour, a Grammy award. A month later he bags a couple of awards.