Mpho Sebina Breaks The Mould

Forget the neat genre boxes. On “Koma,” Mpho Sebina throws Setswana soul into an Afro House playground with Balcony Mix Africa and Major League DJz and calls the creative discomfort part of the fun.

GOSEGO MOTSUMI

Mpho Sebina is not interested in staying musically comfortable.

On “Koma,” her latest collaboration with Balcony Mix Africa and Major League DJz, the Botswana vocalist walks into the electronic dance world and lets the boundaries blur. Soul, Setswana, 3-step and Afro House collide, producing a track that sounds less like a genre exercise and more like an artist testing her range in real time.

The interesting part? Sebina wanted the challenge.

INTO THE UNKNOWN

The song apparently changed direction during its creation, but remained rooted in Afro House, a sound Sebina says she is increasingly enjoying.

“I love music as a whole and enjoy being able to express myself across genres,” she told Time Out. “I thrive on exploring new soundscapes.”

That exploratory instinct has long been part of Sebina’s musical identity, moving between soul, jazz, electronic music and contemporary African sounds. “Koma” simply pushes that instinct further onto the dancefloor.

SOUL MEETS THE CLUB

Sebina describes the song as living somewhere between “Setswana, Soul, 3 step, Afro House, Electronic music.”

It is a deliciously messy musical address.

Rather than treating these genres as separate rooms, “Koma” throws open the doors. Balcony Mix Africa’s production and Major League DJz’s dancefloor DNA meet Sebina’s expressive vocals, creating a conversation between intimacy and movement.

And for Sebina, being stretched is part of the point.

“Yes it pushed me out of my comfort zone a lot,” she says. “I try to push myself out of my comfort every once in a while.”

THE NEXT MPHO?

If “Koma” is any indication, Sebina is entering a more experimental chapter, one where collaboration becomes a passport to unfamiliar sonic territory.

She calls it “collaboration and exploration mode,” with plans to incorporate more sounds and genres into her repertoire.

That makes “Koma”, which is now streaming on all platforms more than another feature. It is a snapshot of an artist deliberately refusing to stand still.

The dancefloor, apparently, is the new laboratory.

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