My Journey From Gaborone To Maseru

The Botswana Gazette’s GOSEGO MOTSUMI recently travelled to Lesotho to receive the ARIPO First Prize IP Journalist Award

When I boarded my flight from Gaborone to Maseru, I felt a mixture of excitement and curiosity. The destination? Lesotho, to receive the first prize at the inaugural ARIPO IP Awards; an honour that had already set this trip apart.

But it wasn’t just the award on my mind; I was about to discover the rich cultural heritage of the “Kingdom in the Sky” with a visit to Thaba Bosiu Cultural Village. This journey promised a blend of professional pride and personal adventure as I navigated the vibrant landscape of Lesotho.

Alpine altitudes

Touching down in Maseru, I was welcomed by the crisp mountain air and breathtaking views of alpine altitudes that seemed to stretch endlessly. The capital city had a refreshing charm; it is compact yet lively, with a rhythm all its own.

I was greeted warmly, as if by old friends, which only deepened my sense of connection to this country. The people of Maseru that I encountered shared an unspoken pride in their history and culture, and I soon realised that Lesotho’s appeal lay not only in its landscapes but in its people too.

Happening on the sidelines of the ARIPO Administrative Council Session, the award ceremony was held at Avani Hotel.

A swell of pride

Standing on stage to accept my ARIPO IP Award, I felt a swell of pride not just for myself but for Botswana. In that moment, I was part of a larger narrative where ideas, stories, and intellectual property crossed borders, shaping a new African landscape of collaboration.

ARIPO, in cooperation with the Intellectual Property Rights and Innovation in Africa (AfrIPI), launched the awards as a platform to recognise the vital role that journalism plays in promoting intellectual property rights awareness, and elevating voices that advocate for innovation and inspire change across Africa.

During the awards ceremony, the Director General of ARIPO, Bemanya Twebaze, expressed his enthusiasm for this initiative, stating: “This competition underscores the growing impact of IP awareness and the transformative role of journalism in making it accessible and relevant.

Progress across Africa

“I extend my gratitude to every journalist who participated and the IP Offices whose support made this initiative possible.”

Uganda and Kenya

Bamuturaki Musinguzi from Uganda and Sinda Matiko from Kenya took the second and third spots respectively.

ARIPO and AfrIPI noted that the three winners had demonstrated exceptional skill in communicating important aspects of intellectual property rights and their implications for innovation within their respective countries and Africa.

It was emphasised that their work not only informs but also inspires others to engage with these critical issues.

The Deputy Project Leader for AfrIPI, Carlos Lleo Satorre, addressed the importance of the IP Journalists Awards platform. “It’s important to note that this competition is about more than just recognition,” he said.

IP awareness through journalism

“It is about celebrating journalists’ crucial role in the intellectual property ecosystem. Through your storytelling, you shape public perception, influence policy, and spark innovation.

Exploring Thaba Bosiu

Following the formalities, I set out for Thaba Bosiu Cultural Village, a historical site renowned for its ties to the founding of Lesotho. As our guide led us up the rugged trails, he recounted how King Moshoeshoe I defended Lesotho’s sovereignty from this very mountain.

The village is a living museum, capturing not only Lesotho’s past but its soul. Traditional thatched huts lined the pathways, each building a testament to the resilience of BaSotho. It was easy to picture the battles that once took place here and to feel the pride that still echoes across the mountain.

My journey from Gaborone to Maseru was more than a professional accolade; it was an immersion into a rich cultural landscape. Lesotho reminded me that every corner of Africa holds stories that deserve to be celebrated and shared.

Reflections from the journey

The ARIPO IP Award may have been the reason for my visit, but it was the history of Lesotho, its people and their undying spirit that made my journey unforgettable.

I returned to Botswana with a heart full of memories, stories to share and a renewed appreciation for the boundless heritage our continent offers.