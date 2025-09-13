Nkarabang to Launch Debut Book

Budding author Gaone Nkarabang has written a book that explores spiritual resilience during seasons of delay. The book – which is her first – is titled “Your Posture in Waiting: Master the Wait. Step into Destiny” and will be launched on 20 September 2025

GAZETTE REPORTER

First-time author and ordained pastor Gaone Nkarabang has penned “Your Posture in Waiting: Master the Wait. Step into Destiny,” a book that draws from her personal experiences of loss, financial hardship and public shame.

She describes the work as a Spirit-inspired guide to help readers find faith and strength during life’s most challenging seasons.

Nkarabang says the book was born out of her own trials during which she learned that “waiting is not punishment – it is preparation”. She explained to Time Out that the experiences motivated her to write a resource for others facing similar struggles.

Spiritual posture

The book presents nine spiritual disciplines – prayer, fasting, scripture, worship, praise, faith, fellowship, serving, and standing on prophetic words – as tools to endure periods of waiting.

Each chapter concludes with prayers, decrees, and journal prompts aimed at helping readers process their journey with intentionality.

Nkarabang emphasises that delay should not be seen as denial but as a set-up for transformation. She frames waiting as an opportunity for intimacy with God, inner growth, and alignment with one’s destiny.

The book as “my heart laid bare”

Describing the book as “my heart laid bare”, Nkarabang said it is intended for people navigating uncertainty and seeking purpose. She stated that the lessons shared are not only for encouragement but also for equipping readers with practical and spiritual tools.

“Waiting doesn’t have to weaken you,” she asserted. “It can forge you into a weapon the enemy fears.”

Launch details

The official launch will be held on 20 September 2025 at an interactive event featuring music, guest speakers and book sales. Copies are available for pre-order and will also be sold at the launch.

Nkarabang – who holds a Master of Divinity from Teleo University and a Social Sciences degree from the University of Botswana – is also pursuing John C. Maxwell certification in leadership development.

