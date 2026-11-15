Nnunu, Mpho Sebina Take on Artistry

Johannesburg is calling, and Botswana is answering in song. Mpho Sebina and Nnunu Ramogotsi are set to take their original sounds to Artistry in Sandton next March, with ambitions that stretch well beyond one night on stage.

GOSEGO MOTSUMI

Botswana’s musical ambitions are getting a Johannesburg address. On March 26, 2027, songbirds Mpho Sebina and Nnunu Ramogotsi will descend on Artistry in Sandton for a showcase that promises more than a meeting of two musical identities. It is a chance to put Botswana’s sound in front of a new audience and test its staying power in one of the region’s toughest music markets.

For Ramogotsi, the invitation is both a career milestone and a potential breakthrough in her South African ambitions.

“It is great mileage for us, especially looking at the fact that we are cracking the South African market, which is very hard to penetrate,” she told Time Out.

TWO VOICES, ONE STAGE

The showcase falls under the Music & Diplomacy initiative, which uses music to connect artists, audiences, cultural institutions, diplomatic communities and businesses. Its bigger ambition is to turn performances into cultural exchange, industry relationships and opportunities across borders.

Both artists will perform their original material live. While a joint musical collaboration is not confirmed, Ramogotsi hints that exciting possibilities are brewing.

“Of course, there are collaborations looming from home and internationally. Keep posted,” she says.

NNUNU’S JOHANNESBURG HUSTLE

The Sandton appearance comes as Ramogotsi builds momentum behind her album Sephonono. Her recent accolades include Best Jazz Album of the Year 2026 and Best Achievement Award under BOMU, alongside recognition at The No.1 Music Award from Sir Alexander McCall Smith.

Her growing South African footprint has been driven by deliberate hustle. She recalls flying to Johannesburg to find agents, eventually connecting with Peo Seed. The move opened doors to venue visits, media engagements and an appearance at the ACCES Music Conference.

She also landed an interview with VOW FM at Wits University, where Sephonono received airplay.

MORE THAN A GIG

For Sebina and Ramogotsi, Artistry is an opportunity to introduce Botswana’s original music to fresh ears and build relationships that could take it further.

The real headline may not be who takes the stage, but how far the music travels after the final note.