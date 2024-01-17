Raditholo Bags Role in New Thriller “Soon Comes Night

The new action thriller will be officially aired this Friday on Netflix

GOSEGO MOTSUMI

Botswana’s talent export to South Africa, Gaosi Raditholo, continues to establish herself as one of the brightest young actresses as she assumes a role in “Soon Comes Night,” a new South African series that is scheduled to be aired this Friday 19 January 2024 on popular streaming app, Netflix.

Raditholo will be acting alongside film and TV heavyweights such as Kwenzo Ngcobo, Albert Pretorius, Didintle Khunoud, Anelisa Phewa, Panch Gasela, Mavuso Simelane, Kenneth Nkosi, Sisanda Henna, Mlangeni Nawa, Dumisani Mbebe, and Dippy Padi.

Gaosi told Time Out: “Excited doesn’t begin to describe it. I am over the moon to be part of an epic storyline that is inspired by a true story with political and historic nuances.”

Notorious heist master

“‘Soon Comes Night’ has an incredible cast, directors, crew, an incredible team of creatives. 19 January 2024 is (the) date.”

The upcoming action thriller chronicles the story of a former freedom fighter who orchestrates a series of heists in defiance of the law while trying to evade corrupt authorities and a cop with a tragic past.

“Soon Comes Night” tells the story of two men, Alex Shabane, a freedom fighter-turned-fugitive, and Sakkie Oosthuizen, a detective hired to arrest Shabane.

Pure storyteller

As their paths collide, these men will represent distinct sides of South Africa’s fight for freedom. Based on real events, the series will portray the lives of a notorious heist master and a detective seeking redemption.

Raditholo plays the role of Lesedi Matshe who is the protagonist’ (Alex Shabane’s) love interest. She is a nursery school teacher who believes in building a good modest life with integrity and high values. But as life would have it, love takes her on a different journey.

She said: “This role means a lot to me. Lesedi embodies great values and tries her best to live her life with integrity.

“Playing the different layers of this character and breathing life into her was an invigorating and exciting challenge. Peeling off layers of her internal conflict and portraying her truth stretched me as a performer.”

Netflix has released the official trailer for the new series, “Soon Comes Night,” which is a creation of Ochre Moving Pictures and is directed by Thabang Moleya and Sanele Zulu. It is written by Paul S. Rowlston, and produced by Ilse van Hemert.

Raditholo, who is also a film director from Mahalapye, has established herself as a pure storyteller who is able to transform from her shy off-screen persona to embody virtually any role to perfection as soon as the camera is turned her way.

Last year, she secured a prominent role in Season Three of the globally syndicated HBO Max acquired martial arts crime drama, “Warrior,” that also streams on Showmax. She has also featured on other film and TV productions such as South Africa’s leading telenovelas “Gomora,” “Keeping Score,” “The Queen,” “The River,” sci-fi series “Vagrant Queen,” and a cameo role in National Geographic’s “Crisis in the Hot Zone” series.