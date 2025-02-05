Samantha Mogwe Signs Off The Airwaves

The award-winning artist of The Fixers fame bids farewell to Gabz FM

“This may be the end of my chapter at the (radio) station, but the story continues”

GAZETTE REPORTER

After five years of captivating midday radio audiences with insightful discussions, humour and an unmistakable on-air presence, Samantha Mogwe is signing off from Gabz FM.

The award-winning singer, songwriter and radio broadcaster has announced that she did not renew her contract when it ended on 31 January 2025.

For Mogwe, radio was never just a job but a space to create, inspire and engage.

The Midday Fix

Alongside her co-host Swift Mpoloka, she co-founded The Midday Fix, a show that quickly became a listener favourite for its dynamic blend of music, thought-provoking discussions and expert-led conversations.

She and Mpoloka made such a dynamic combination that they soon came to be known as the The Fixers.

Since joining Gabz FM in 2019, Mogwe has pioneered meaningful midday programming, bringing both depth and entertainment to the station’s loyal audience.

More than a workplace

Though she took a brief hiatus from 2022 to 2023, her return only strengthened her impact, further shaping The Midday Fix into a platform that resonated with many. “Gabz FM has been more than just a workplace,” she said in a statement.

“It has been a space of growth, creativity, and true connection with our listeners and my colleagues. I had a vision for a midday show that would be engaging, fun and filled with meaningful conversations. I am so proud of what The Midday Fix has become.”

She credits her co-host, Swift Mpoloka, for helping create a dynamic programme that blended humour, wit and deep conversation, qualities that made their show stand out.

New opportunities

While her departure from radio marks the end of an era, Mogwe has assured fans that this is not the end of her journey but the beginning of a new season. “This decision was not an easy one because Gabz FM has truly been home,” she said.

“But I also recognise that growth sometimes means embracing new opportunities and challenges. It’s time for me to explore other aspects of my journey with full force, and I do so with a heart full of gratitude.”

Mogwe’s next steps will see her focus on her music career and project management ventures, diving deeper into her passions and creative pursuits.

Heartfelt thank you

For her, the most treasured part of her radio career has been the deep connections that she built with her listeners. “To everyone who tuned in, sent messages, called in, laughed with us, and shared in our conversations, thank you so much,” she said in her statement.

“You made every moment worth it. And to my Gabz FM family, thank you for the memories, the lessons, and the abundance of love. This may be the end of my chapter at the station, but the story continues.”