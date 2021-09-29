Sasa Klaas is YAMAs Hall of Famer

Six months after her death, Sarona “Sasa Klaas” Motlhagodi enters FM Music Awards Hall of Fame

• Sasa’s mother: “She fought her battles to the rhythm of the beat”

GOSEGO MOTSUMI

After music outfit KhoiSan pulled off an electrifying performance with their hit single “Mpuledise” at the Yarona FM Music Awards (YAMAs) last weekend, late rapper Sarona “Sasa Klaas” Motlhagodi was declared this year’s Hall of Famer.

Popularly known as Mma MoNgwato aka Mrs Hip-Hop, Sasa Klaas was on a league of her own and a true superstar that left an incredible mark on the music industry. Testimony to her great versatility as an artist is shown in the several collaborations that she has done across genres, dropping bars that forced music enthusiasts to pay attention.

Said, Nature Inger in her award acceptance speech on behalf of her best friend: “She always stood up for what she believed in, the epitome of confidence and living life to the fullest and pursuing her dreams relentlessly. We are inspired by her and all she has achieved.”

Receiving her daughter’s hall of fame award and a cheque of P30 000, Sasa Klaas’ mother, Anna Mokgethi, who is Minister of Nationality, Immigration and Gender Affairs, said it was with outmost pride and joy to be accepting the award on behalf of her late daughter. She noted how the “Mma MoNgwato” hitmaker dedicated her life to the music industry, in particular to hip-hop. From a young age music had always been Sasa Klaas’ passion and it became evident when she abandoned her tertiary education studies to focus on her music career.

“Hip-hop is a career,” Mokgethis said. “It was her escape and she fought her battles to the rhythm of the beat. She shared her life with the world and in return the world shared its love. Thank you for dancing to her songs, singing the lyrics word for word and your loyalty to her brand. Thank you for playing her music and all the interviews that gave her a voice to express herself. Thank you to her producers, featured artists and everyone who played a part in Brand Sasa Klaas.”

The rapper tragically lost her life after a freak helicopter accident in March this year. The award was a befitting honour for the fallen star whose music continues to play.