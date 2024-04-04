Sebaga Closes Her Pageantry Chapter 

After emerging Miss Botswana Second Princess twice, the indefatigable beauty says this year was her last shot at the crown that has eluded her but will continue to do charity work through her ToroNtle project while furthering her studies. And she may just, as she told GOSEGO MOTSUMI, go on to train young girls interested in becoming beauty queens

After twice competing for the Miss Botswana crown and twice becoming Second Princess, Sebaga Manyapetsa says 2024 was her last shot at the coveted title.

While many have advised the starlet not to give up on her dreams and to instead compete in other pageants, Sebaga – who came within touching distance of the crown in 2022 and 2024, says she is fulfilled and has lived her purpose on her journey in the national pageantry platform.

“If I didn’t get the crown this year, I don’t think I would feel contented wearing it at any other time,” she told Time Out. “It’s a closed chapter that I’m grateful I got to live. I don’t think I will join any other pageant in the future.

Back to school

“The only way I may have any connection to pageantry is if I train children who would like to get into the realm of pageantry or as a judge. Right now my focus is on going back to school to get my Master’s degree, I have an Honours degree in Broadcasting and Journalism.”

Sebaga was one of the strong contenders who launched themselves into the highly competitive Miss Botswana environment.

She shares that all her Miss Botswana journeys were different because the bar is raised with each passing year. The latest Miss Botswana pageant had ⁠three intense and challenging boot camps that were documented into a TV show, which was not the case in 2022.

This year the stage and production were bigger, the contestants were mentored and a lot of previous Miss Botswana queens joined the panel of judges.

Heartbroken

“It felt like I was competing for the first time,” Sebaga said. “And when my name was not called as the winner, I became sad and heartbroken because I had worked very hard and given it my best this time.

“That is not to say I am not happy with where I am. I have had time to feel content and to strategise on how I am going to work around this and make the most of it.

“But in cases where the queen is not there to carry out her duties and the first princess is not available, I will happily take over for the time being.

“Most princesses settle for getting their prize and letting go completely. But as for me, just like in 2022, I have taken it upon myself to continue with my community work and to use my platform to inspire.”

Worthwhile experience

While beauty pageants routinely face their fair share of controversy, ranging from objectification to perpetuating harmful stereotypes, Sebaga holds that they are a worthwhile experience if a girl is passionate about it and has solid plans of where she wants the platform to take her.

Ever so, she asserts that “there is an exploitative side to pageantry that is not talked about much”, she said. “There are pageants that abuse girls and there is a lot of foul play.

“Young girls should do their research before joining the assemblage so they don’t become victims. A good pageant will grow you even without the crown; a bad one will leave you feeling used, robbed and with regrets of why you did it in the first place.”

ToroNtle

Apart from her studies, Sebaga will be spending time on her social activism initiative called “ToroNtle,” which focuses on personal development mainly for the benefit of young people, as well as on making charitable donations in the form of tuition, clothing and/or food.

The project also entails volunteering in charity events, as well as educating and informing the public on burning issues that affect the youth. ToroNtle focuses on making a difference and building a platform that consistently fights to contribute to a better Botswana.

Youth-driven

“Right now, we are working on getting established in different parts of the country and rounding up young people to join us for their own benefit and that of their communities,” Sebaga explained

“It is my lifelong dedication that I am proud of and that I am positive will grow to become one of the biggest youth-driven charitable organisations in Botswana and possibly across Africa too.”