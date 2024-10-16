Sewelo Mentorship: Shaping Botswana’s Future Gems

Multiple award-winning lawyer Mbewe-Boatey launches a transformative mentorship programme for young women

GOSEGO MOTSUMI

What started as a small, focused initiative has evolved into a groundbreaking mentorship programme aimed at empowering the next generation of female leaders.

Sewelo, which means “a rare find,” represents a vision brought to life by the Founder of Mbewe Legal Practice, multi-award-winning lawyer, Njiramanda Mbewe-Boatey.

Reflecting on the journey at the launch in Gaborone, she stated: “It gives me great pleasure to see a vision of mine come to fruition. What you see today has been many years of hard work and determination.”

“Do not despair”

Initially launched in 2021, her mentorship efforts were exclusively targeted at law students, but the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic made it clear that a broader scope was needed. “When something doesn’t work out, do not despair but rather be grateful,” Mbewe-Boatey said.

Crediting her mentors for encouraging her to never give up, she disclosed that Sewelo aims to reach beyond the legal field and embrace young women from all walks of life with this renewed focus.

Open to girls aged 14 to 21, Sewelo’s mentorship programme represents a new chapter in fostering leadership among young women. The initiative’s goal is clear: to equip young women with the tools, knowledge and support necessary to navigate complex professional landscapes and rise as leaders in their fields.

As unto rough diamonds

Highlighting the symbolic meaning behind Sewelo, Mbewe-Boatey noted: “The third roughest diamond in the world was called Sewelo … There is beauty in roughness. After you polish it and nurture it, you get the gem.”

This metaphor captures the programme’s mission to transform the potential within each mentee, guiding them towards brilliance through mentorship and development opportunities.

At the launch event, the patron of the Sewelo Mentorship Programme, justice of the Court of Appeal Tapologo Garekwe, emphasised the broader significance of the initiative.

Where experience meets ambition

“The launch marks a journey that holds the potential to transform lives, empower minds, ignite passions, inspire hope and open doors to a brighter future,” she stated.

Justice Garekwe underscored that mentorship is more than just giving advice; it is about forming relationships where experience meets ambition.

She pointed out that many industry leaders, including those behind innovations like Apple computers, benefitted from mentorship at critical points in their careers.

This programme aims to replicate such transformative experiences, ensuring that each mentee has the chance to learn directly from accomplished professionals and role models.

International Day of the Girl Child

“Without mentoring, many would not be where they are today,” she added, highlighting the crucial role that mentorship plays in personal and professional growth.

The launch of Sewelo coincided with the International Day of the Girl Child, which is a poignant reminder of the challenges and opportunities facing young women globally.

The High Commissioner of South Africa to Botswana, Thaninga Shope-Soumah, emphasised the theme for 2024, “Girls’ Vision for the Future,” calling attention to the urgent need for gender equality.

Gender stereotypes

“It is 2024 and the girl child still faces challenges, especially in developing regions,” she said. “Being a girl shouldn’t determine what you can do, where you can go, or who you become, but this is the reality for millions across the globe.”

She called for a shift away from gender stereotypes and a focus on fostering intellectual growth among young women, urging society to prioritise achievements over appearances.

As Sewelo embarks on its mission, it is poised to make significant strides in addressing the lack of female leadership in Botswana and beyond. The programme’s emphasis on leadership, self-confidence, and skill-building is designed to produce young women ready to take on influential roles in their communities and professions.

Living proof

“The change is going to happen with this programme making positive strides,” Mbewe-Boatey said, expressing a commitment to creating a generation of women ready to lead.

The mentors involved in Sewelo will play a pivotal role, offering guidance and serving as living proof that there are no limits to what their mentees can achieve. By nurturing the potential within these young women, the programme seeks to inspire a future where female voices are not only heard but are leading the way in shaping policies and driving progress.