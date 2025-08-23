Simply Piano Returns With Major League DJz 

Tlokweng, get ready! The beat is about to drop – louder, smoother and more dazzling than ever

TLOTLO KEBINAKGABO

The bassline is calling. The night is waiting. And on 26 September, the Royal Aria Stadium in Tlokweng will throb with the unmistakable pulse of amapiano as the Simply Piano Music Festival returns for its third edition — louder, smoother and more dazzling than ever.

Organised by local events powerhouse Boxyard, this gig is set to be a full-blown amapiano experience because Boxyard is known for flair in staging, sound and lighting.

More entry points

“We’ve taken time to reflect on last year because the crowd came out in full force,” said Salim Kegodile, Director of Boxyard, in a telephone interview.

“While we’re proud of that, we also saw the need to improve logistics. This year, we’re doing things differently — better crowd control, more entry points, and a VIP section that actually feels like VIP.”

Headlining this year’s show is none other than Major League DJz, the South African twin duo of Banele and Bandile Mbere.

The genre that rode on the back of the pandemic

Global ambassadors of the amapiano sound, their Balcony Mix sessions helped shape the genre’s rise during the pandemic, and their genre-blending sets have since toured the world — from New York rooftops to London’s sold-out Brixton Academy.

“They’re not just bringing music; they’re bringing a movement,” Kegodile noted.

Supporting the twins is a heavyweight lineup: Jazzworx & Thukuthela, Thatohatsi & Tracy, and the ethereal Nkosazana Daughter.

Botswana will also shine, with local stars like FME DJs, Issa Sisdoh, Casper the DJ, and Harpex Guru ready to hold their own on the big stage.

“We’re sparing no effort”

To complement the musical magic, Boxyard is bringing top-tier production. From immersive lighting to crisp sound and safety-first setups — including on-site emergency teams — everything will be fine-tuned.

“We’re sparing no effort,” said Kegodile. “This is our biggest production yet. From food stalls to security, every detail matters.”

Early bird tickets have already sold out while general admission is selling at P200 and P250. VIP details will be released soon, but if the past two editions are anything to go by, they won’t last long.

Tlokweng, get ready. The beat is about to drop.